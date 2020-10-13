Causality Link Unveils Major Updates to its Groundbreaking “Research Assistant” Platform

Upgrade includes an expanded corpus of content, customized environmental, social and governance (ESG) indexes and on-premises parsing technology

/EIN News/ -- Salt Lake City, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Causality Link, an advanced, AI-driven financial information technology provider, today announced significant updates to its groundbreaking Research Assistant platform. The upgrades include an increased number of content providers and languages ingested, the creation of custom ESG indexes and the launch of additional services targeted towards parsing the internal documents of customers.

Causality Link’s Research Assistant is an AI-powered platform that collects millions of documents globally, in real-time, to identify explicit cause-and-effect statements relating indicators and events, aggregating the knowledge of thousands of authors into a single deductive system. With the recent addition of MT Newswires Life Briefs Pro Global Markets, the platform processes and analyzes more than 90 million texts. The firm has also added six new languages for a total of 24 languages read by the platform to provide a truly worldwide look at the forces thought to act on the financial markets.

Unlike the static ESG indexes widely used by investors today, the Research Assistant is the first to employ natural language processing (NLP) to create real-time custom-built ESG indexes. These indexes enable firms to focus on the elements most important to them as they seek to estimate the impact of ESG factors. The technology identifies the favorability factor of various concepts through the interpretation of statements made across millions of documents, revealing the collective point of view on these ESG factors, and their causal interactions with regular business factors.

With the new Research Assistant, proprietary internal parsing technology allows firms to analyze their own documentation, including internal emails. Enterprises use Research Assistant to gather insights by securely evaluating internal information and comparing it with public information, enabling them to compare internally-generated data against crowd intelligence sourced globally.

"We are proud of our team’s hard work to implement these new features for our clients. Now more than ever, businesses and analysts need the real-time global point of view provided by our Research Assistant,” commented Pierre Haren, co-founder and CEO of Causality Link. “The custom ESG indexes and internal parsing capabilities give organizations the flexibility to analyze, measure and develop tailor-made strategies, making the Research Assistant the ultimate team member.”

Delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS), data-as-a-service (DaaS) or via Causality Link Dashboards, the Research Assistant provides key performance indicators (KPIs), events, trends and causal links describing the market forces acting over time on a commodity, equity, portfolio, sector or industry. The SaaS offering is a real-time, web-based platform while the DaaS mechanism is an hourly alternative data feed of extracted meta-data hosted on Amazon Web Service’s (AWS) Cloud and can be accessed through direct Athena queries or through use of Jupyter notebooks.

Causality Link’s progress was recently recognized by inclusion in the Microsoft for Startups Program, a global initiative dedicated to helping B2B startups scale their companies by providing access to powerful technology and sales support through Microsoft’s global partner ecosystem.

About Causality Link

With its advanced AI-driven research platform, Causality Link helps investment research professionals produce smarter decisions by better understanding the “causal links” between their subjects and various market indicators. Causality Link was formed on the notion that long-term success in AI and Machine Learning requires a balance of human and machine collaboration that leverages the strongest qualities in each. Causality Link’s platform merges explicit expert knowledge of causation – not simply correlation – with the mathematical power of predictive analytics enabling professionals to gain big-picture understanding of the financial markets. Visit www.causalitylink.com to learn more.

