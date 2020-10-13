Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Trends and Forecast By 2026
Introduction
“Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market”
According to this study, over the next five years the Data Center IT Asset Disposition market will register a 7.0%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 12200 million by 2025, from $ 9324.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Data Center IT Asset Disposition business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Data Center IT Asset Disposition market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Data Center IT Asset Disposition, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Data Center IT Asset Disposition market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Data Center IT Asset Disposition companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Key Players of Global Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market =>
• Arrow Electronics, Inc.
• Apto Solutions, Inc.
• Sims Recycling Ltd.
• HPE
• Atlantix Global Systems
• IBM
• Dell Inc.
• Iron Mountain Incorporated.
• ITRenew Inc.
• GEEP
• CloudBlue
• LifeSpan International, Inc.
• TES-AMM Pte Ltd.
• Dataserv
Segmentation by type:
Servers
Memory modules
HDD
CPU
GBIC
Line cards
Desktops
Laptops
SSD
Segmentation by application:
Data Sanitation/ Destruction
Remarketing/Resale
Recycling
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Data Center IT Asset Disposition market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Data Center IT Asset Disposition market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Data Center IT Asset Disposition players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Data Center IT Asset Disposition with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Data Center IT Asset Disposition submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Key Points of Global Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Data Center IT Asset Disposition by Players
4 Data Center IT Asset Disposition by Regions
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Arrow Electronics, Inc.
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Data Center IT Asset Disposition Product Offered
11.1.3 Arrow Electronics, Inc. Data Center IT Asset Disposition Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Arrow Electronics, Inc. News
11.2 Apto Solutions, Inc.
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Data Center IT Asset Disposition Product Offered
11.2.3 Apto Solutions, Inc. Data Center IT Asset Disposition Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Apto Solutions, Inc. News
11.3 Sims Recycling Ltd.
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Data Center IT Asset Disposition Product Offered
11.3.3 Sims Recycling Ltd. Data Center IT Asset Disposition Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Sims Recycling Ltd. News
11.4 HPE
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Data Center IT Asset Disposition Product Offered
11.4.3 HPE Data Center IT Asset Disposition Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 HPE News
11.5 Atlantix Global Systems
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Data Center IT Asset Disposition Product Offered
11.5.3 Atlantix Global Systems Data Center IT Asset Disposition Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Atlantix Global Systems News
11.6 IBM
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Data Center IT Asset Disposition Product Offered
11.6.3 IBM Data Center IT Asset Disposition Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 IBM News
11.7 Dell Inc.
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Data Center IT Asset Disposition Product Offered
11.7.3 Dell Inc. Data Center IT Asset Disposition Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Dell Inc. News
11.8 Iron Mountain Incorporated.
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Data Center IT Asset Disposition Product Offered
11.8.3 Iron Mountain Incorporated. Data Center IT Asset Disposition Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Iron Mountain Incorporated. News
11.9 ITRenew Inc.
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Data Center IT Asset Disposition Product Offered
11.9.3 ITRenew Inc. Data Center IT Asset Disposition Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 ITRenew Inc. News
11.10 GEEP
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Data Center IT Asset Disposition Product Offered
11.10.3 GEEP Data Center IT Asset Disposition Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 GEEP News
11.11 CloudBlue
11.12 LifeSpan International, Inc.
11.13 TES-AMM Pte Ltd.
11.14 Dataserv
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
