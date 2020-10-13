Global Travel Insurance Industry Analysis 2020 Market Growth, Trends, Opportunities Forecast To 2026
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travel Insurance Market 2020-2026
Report Summary:-
The Global Travel Insurance Market Report 2020-2026 (Forecast Period) Offers An In-Depth Study Of Market Growth Factors, Future Evaluation, Country-Level Analysis, Travel Insurance Market Distribution, And Competitive Landscape Study Of Significant Industry Players. Every Segment Of The Global Travel Insurance Market Is Extensively Assessed In The Research Report. The Segment Analysis Offers Critical Opportunities Available In The Global Travel Insurance Market Through Leading Segments. The Regional Study Of The Global Travel Insurance Market Helps Readers To Attain A Thorough Understanding Of The Developments Of The Different Geographic Markets In Recent Years And Also Going Forth. In Addition, The Report Provides A Comprehensive Overview Of The Vital Dynamics Of The Global Travel Insurance Market, Including Market Influence And Market Effect Factors, Drivers, Threats, Constraints, Trends, And Prospects. The Research Study Also Contains Other Forms Of Analysis, Such As Qualitative And Quantitative.
According to this study, over the next five years the Travel Insurance market will register a 6.5%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 26140 million by 2025, from $ 20330 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Travel Insurance business, shared in Chapter 3.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Allianz
AXA
Munich Re Group
Assicurazioni Generali
Prudential
AIG
UnitedHealthcare Global
ACE&Chubb
Mapfre
Manulife
China Life
Sompo Japan Nipponkoa
Tokio Marine Holdings
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China
Hanse Merkur
People's insurance company of China
China Pacific insurance
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Market Dynamics:-
The report also examines the several volume trends, the pricing history, and the market value in addition to understanding the key dynamics of the Travel Insurance market. Several future growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities are also analyzed to obtain a better view of the industry.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Travel Insurance market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Travel Insurance, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Travel Insurance market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Travel Insurance companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Trip Cancellation
Trip Delay
Medical Expense
Property Damage
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Family Traveler
Senior Citizens
Business Traveler
Others
Regional Analysis:-
Geographically, the report covers research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and the 2020-2026 forecast for the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa.
NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
