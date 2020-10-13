Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Returns With 6-Month Extensions Are Due on Thursday, Oct. 15

Taxpayers who received 6-month extensions on their state individual income tax returns in April must file those returns by Thursday, Oct. 15. Taxpayers who mail those returns to the N.C. Department of Revenue must have them postmarked by Oct. 15.  E-filed returns must be sent electronically by midnight on Oct. 15. 

The April 15 deadline to file individual income tax returns was extended until July 15 this year. However, anyone who requested the automatic extension before the July 15 filing deadline must file by Oct. 15.

