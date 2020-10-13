Commercial Building Automation Market Type, Application, Specification, Technology and Forecast to 2026
Overview
The Global Commercial Building Automation Systems market accounted for $82.60 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $144.36 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Growth in need for energy-efficient commercial buildings is one of the major factors driving the market growth. However, lack of skilled labors and high cost of implementation may restrict the market growth.
Commercial building automation is the automatic centralized control system, which controls air conditioning, heating and ventilation, lighting and other systems of a building through a building automation system (BAS) or building management system.
By Product, Lighting Controls held considerable growth during the forecast period. Commercial lighting control systems can significantly lower building operating costs, improve working environments, and enhance security. By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the rapid growth of the construction industry in developing countries such as China and India.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
HVAC Controls
Lighting Controls
Fire & Life Safety Systems
Security & Access Controls
Building Energy Management System
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities
Airports, Railway and Transportation
Office Buildings
Retail and Public Assembly Buildings
Factories and Plants
Schools
Others
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Commercial Building Automation Systems market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Commercial Building Automation Systems market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
Schneider Electric
Siemens Building Technologies
Honeywell
Johnson Control
Acuity Brands
General Electric
United Technologies Corporation
ABB Inc.
Eaton Corporation
Ingersoll Rand
Azbil Corporation
Intelligent Buildings Inc
AMAG Technology
Autani LLC
Cimetrics
KGS Buildings
Delta Controls
Lynxspring
Philips Lighting
Bosch
Echelon Corp.
Trane Commercial
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
4 Commercial Building Automation Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
5 Commercial Building Automation Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
6 North America
7 Europe
8 China
9 Japan
10 Southeast Asia
11Key Players Profiles
12Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
Continued………
