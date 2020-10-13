Commercial Building Automation Market Type, Application, Specification, Technology and Forecast to 2026

“Commercial Building Automation - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2026”

Overview

The Global Commercial Building Automation Systems market accounted for $82.60 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $144.36 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Growth in need for energy-efficient commercial buildings is one of the major factors driving the market growth. However, lack of skilled labors and high cost of implementation may restrict the market growth.

Commercial building automation is the automatic centralized control system, which controls air conditioning, heating and ventilation, lighting and other systems of a building through a building automation system (BAS) or building management system.

By Product, Lighting Controls held considerable growth during the forecast period. Commercial lighting control systems can significantly lower building operating costs, improve working environments, and enhance security. By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the rapid growth of the construction industry in developing countries such as China and India.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

HVAC Controls

Lighting Controls

Fire & Life Safety Systems

Security & Access Controls

Building Energy Management System

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities

Airports, Railway and Transportation

Office Buildings

Retail and Public Assembly Buildings

Factories and Plants

Schools

Others

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Commercial Building Automation Systems market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Commercial Building Automation Systems market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

Schneider Electric

Siemens Building Technologies

Honeywell

Johnson Control

Acuity Brands

General Electric

United Technologies Corporation

ABB Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Ingersoll Rand

Azbil Corporation

Intelligent Buildings Inc

AMAG Technology

Autani LLC

Cimetrics

KGS Buildings

Delta Controls

Lynxspring

Philips Lighting

Bosch

Echelon Corp.

Trane Commercial

