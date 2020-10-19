Matt West, Black Founder at ‘Boom’ Is The Go-To App for Mindful Journaling in 2021
Black Founder Matt West hopes guided mindful journaling app is the new tool for 2021 to improve your daily life with better mindfulness habits.BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Being able to identify how you feel is a skill. Some people have the awareness to understand how their thoughts affect their mood and actions. However, some people fail to be honest with how they truly feel. As someone who believes in the power of being of understanding our thoughts and emotions, Matt West explains that people should feel empowered to be open and honest with how they feel. To him, allowing oneself to become empowered by labeling our emotions and owning them is a sign of strength that propels people to do activities that matter most to them and experience more joy. For Matt West, mindful journaling was a catalyst that allowed him to develop deeper reflection, self-discovery, and the cultivation of mind-body balance through the use of all five senses.
Matt West believes that it's a powerful tool for millennials in the 21st Century, incorporating mindfulness in a consistent, dedicated practice of journaling strengthens the mind, calms our inner world, and restores self-connection, bringing us back to basics and beyond. Journaling begs the tough questions that are oftentimes dismissed during the daily hustle - What are our fears, feelings, and fundamental thoughts? How can we shift? Create a space? Be better?
By writing it down, we are able to reflect, reassess, and recondition with clarity. With the rise of mental health concerns across the globe, especially amongst the youth, mindful journaling can become a cathartic pastime, sifting through the mess and the noise, igniting a newfound sense of peace, purpose, and empowerment.
Fueled by this notion, Matt West made it his life's mission to provide a digital platform that empowers individuals to master their emotions through guided mindful journaling. Matt West created Boom - a platform that helps millennials genuinely understand themselves and strengthen the mind to combat the challenges we'll face in life.
Boom is essentially an emotional fitness app built with the pillars of positivity, mindfulness, and self-discovery. It aims to encourage individuals to achieve mental wellness. Using Matt's exceptional professional background, coupled with a vibrant spirit for psychological health, he developed Boom to support millennials and the young generation in their pursuit of improving and maintaining healthy emotional wellbeing. Aiming for millennials to work with positive energy, possess a more pleasant attitude, and practice healthy thinking patterns, Boom is a mindful journaling app designed to use one's weaknesses to shape a person's strength and further improve the character and mental health.
In empowering individuals on their journey towards self-discovery, Boom uses evidenced-based strategies that ensure millennials of their desired results. Through neuroscience and cognitive behavioral therapy, the app monitors each stage of their life cycle, stress levels, mood, energy, and attention, monitoring a person's mental and emotional state.
