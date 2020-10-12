September Scammer Scorecard and Scam Stopper

Attorney General Josh Stein launched Operation Silver Shield to confront scammers and fraudsters who target older North Carolinians. Operation Silver Shield covers the North Carolina Department of Justice’s varied work to protect people from scams, take legal action against fraudsters when necessary, and educate people on how best to keep themselves and their parents and grandparents safe.

September Scammer Scorecard

Attorney General Stein is releasing a monthly scammer scorecard to highlight scams on the rise and share data about the consumer complaints our office receives from North Carolinians. Read the September scammer scorecard and view some highlights below.

Scam Stopper of the Month

Every month, we’re highlighting North Carolinians who are working to protect others in their community from scams and fraud. September’s Scam Stopper is NCDOJ Assistant Attorney General Mercedes Restucha-Klem.

For more information on Operation Silver Shield, please visit www.ncdoj.gov/silver.

Know a scam stopper in your community? Nominate them for Scam Stopper of the Month by emailing ncago@ncdoj.gov.