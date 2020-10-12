1 Habit Press Launching the Largest Book Ever Published on Entrepreneurial Habits, Featuring 150 Contributors.
1 Habit for Entrepreneurial Success: 300 Life-Changing Habits to Turbo-Charge Business, Co-Authored by Steven Samblis and Forbes RileyNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1 Habit Press, Inc. is pleased to announce on October 16, 2020; the company will launch the World’s largest book on Successful Entrepreneurial Habits called 1 Habit for Entrepreneurial Success. The book is Co-Authored by Steven Samblis and Forbes Riley with contributions by some of the most successful Entrepreneurs on the Planet.
This 800-page book will become an instant classic and the Road Map to operating at the highest level in your entrepreneurial endeavors. It will be available in 39,000 locations worldwide. 1 Habit Press is publishing the book in Paperback, Hardcover, eBook, and Audiobook formats.
1 Habit For Entrepreneurial Success includes Celebrated Entrepreneurs from all walks of life, including:
Sharon Lechter - New York Times Bestselling Co-Author of Rich Dad Poor Dad
Frank Shankwitz – Founder of the Make–A–Wish Foundation
Joe Theismann - Super Bowl Winning Quarterback
Prescott Ellison - Grammy Award-winning drummer
Brian Smith - Founder of UGG Boots
Rob Angel - Creator of Pictionary
Chuck Liddell - Hall of Fame Mixed Martial Artist, Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champ
Don “The Dragon” Wilson - Martial Arts Action Star, 11-times Pro Kickboxing World Champion
Les Brown - Motivational Speaker, Author
Bas Rutten - Retired professional Mixed Martial Artist
Alec Stern - Co-Founder of Constant Contact
Kevin Sorbo - Producer, Director, Lead Actor in Hercules, The Legendary Journeys
Kerry Gordy - Multi-Platinum Music Producer
Paul Logan - Actor, Producer, Writer, Fitness Superstar
Marla Gibbs - Actress, 5-time Emmy Nominee, Golden Globe Nominee
Gary Lockwood - Star of 2001: A Space Odyssey, and the Star Trek pilot episode
Order the book from Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/HabitTM-Entrepreneurial-Success-Life-Changing-Turbo-Charge-ebook/dp/B08HKX3GTL
1 Habit Press is honored to be joined in 1 Habit for Entrepreneurial Success by Featured Contributor, Michele Marshall - Creator of PURE Client Service. As a customer care expert for over 25 years, Michele Marshall possesses a keen knowledge of the life-changing value of treating people with kindness and respect. Her unique style allowed her to excel as a customer service industry leader. Now, she has created a customer service training system and ‘done-for-you’ scripts designed to equip Entrepreneurs and their teams with the tools needed to give customers an exceptional experience.
Michele Marshall can be reached for interviews or comments at marshall.michele.a@gmail.com
About Steven Samblis
Steve is a six-time best-selling author in 18 months. He is the creator of the bestselling 1 Habit book series and founder of 1 Habit Press, Inc.
About Forbes Riley
Co-Author of 1 Habit For Entrepreneurial Success, Forbes Riley mesmerizes audiences with her authentic, inspirational style that is second to none. As one of the pioneers behind the As Seen on TV infomercial phenomenon, Forbes Riley has generated than $2.5 billion in global sales. Forbes cherishes her successes, but most important to her is her family and helping others live up to their true potential.
About 1 Habit For Entrepreneurial Success
To achieve unimaginable business success and financial wealth, you have to change your Habits to reach the upper echelons of Entrepreneurship. You must develop a Positive Habitual Entrepreneur Mindset, a way of thinking that comes from learning the best Entrepreneurs’ vital Habits.
1 Habit™ for Entrepreneurial Success brought together some of the greatest Entrepreneurial Minds on the Planet and asked them each two simple questions. What is the 1 Habit that had the most significant impact on your life? What was the 1 un-Habit you needed to get rid of to clear your pathway to success? This book is the result. All you need is 1 Habit to change your life forever!
For more details: www.1Habit.com
About 1 Habit Press, Inc.
1 Habit Press is a vertically integrated media company with a focus on the development of human potential.
Our main business is publishing the 1 Habit book series. We believe that just 1 Habit can change your life forever. The series is built around the theme of Habits. In each book, Contributors share the 1 Habit that has served them the greatest in life and why this Habit has been so important.
Our books cover a spectrum of needs. We have published six books in the last year and have another 25 in the works for release in the next 24 months.
Michele Marshall
PURE Client Service
+1 347-581-2488
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn