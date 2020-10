The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council will be holding their annual business meetings on Nov. 3rd and Nov. 4th through a virtual platform. The Business Meeting will start at 10:00 AM on Nov. 3rd and 1:00 PM on Nov. 4th. Interested parties can find the agenda and registration information at: https://wyoweed.org/meetings-conferences/conference/upcoming-conference/ Further information can be obtained by contacting Slade Franklin at 307-777-6585