Chief Peacekeeper, Scott Levin, Gets Certified In "The Better Apart Method"

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned attorney mediator, Gabrielle Hartley, recently published a phenomenal book titled ‘Better Apart’ and she has taken to teaching a course to divorce professionals titled by the same name. This week founding partner and Chief PeaceKeeper, Scott Levin, took this course and became certified by Ms. Hartley.

“I believe greatly in the benefits of continuing our education and to help improve our skills. Although I have been a full-time mediating attorney for years, it only helps to take courses like that offered by Ms. Hartley, and this one in particular was valuable,” states Scott Levin.

Gabrielle Hartley is a warm and caring guide who can help you compassionately part from your partner. Whether your separation is amicable, or your ex is combative, “Better Apart” is aimed to help you find peace, calm, and hope. Blending practical advice from a legal perspective together with spiritual wisdom, Gabrielle is an expert and realist who has created a simple five-step process that uses original meditations, perspective-shifting exercises, and fresh suggestions to help navigate the common legal and emotional pitfalls of divorce. Gabrielle’s insight of practices and exercises are accessible for all. She shows you how to meaningfully shift your mindset and to move forward though any—or all—parts of the emotionally fraught process.

Scott Levine concludes, “I feel that I am now better able to help clients start on the road to divorce in a positive manner and to help them reframe disputes and conflict with a positive slant. This will help us improve the results for our mediation clients.”

Scott Levin, CDFA is a mediator in private practice who specializes in negotiating fair settlements based on informed client consent. A lawyer who graduated from the University of Virginia School of Law, Mr. Levin practiced law for more than 10 years at major international law firms and in his own private practice. After years of experiencing the destructive legal structure facing divorcing couples, Mr. Levin made the choice to put clients first. Mr. Levin is an active member of The Academy of Professional Family Mediators and many other organizations that promote the benefits of family mediation. Scott is also a licensed attorney in the state of California as well as a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst.

Along with an experienced, trained and caring staff, Scott’s firm, San Diego Divorce Mediation & Family Law, will focus on your goals and personal needs while controlling costs and emotional stress. They can’t guarantee a particular result but you can count on them to always follow up and return your phone calls so that they may solve your problems and maximize results.

Mr. Levin’s clients are quite unique, and their practice is not for everyone. San Diego Divorce Mediation & Family Law brings both parties to the divorce together in one room for a series of mediations. Clients generally face complex property and support issues and/or delicate matters involving parenting their children. It is possible for two people dissolving a union to work through these matters with Mr. Levin’s guiding hand and you need not fall prey to an industry that encourages conflict, blowing up of the family unit and high court fees.

Mr. Levin utilizes his extensive legal, business, mediation, and negotiation experience to offer clients high-quality professional services in his mediation practice. “We serve individuals and business owners who want to maintain control over their own lives in a private setting that will accelerate resolution of all issues with reasonable fees. After agreement is reached, our office will prepare all court papers, deeds, and other documents,” states San Diego Divorce Mediation & Family Law