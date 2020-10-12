Unique Neuro-Socks Improve Quality of Life After a Stroke

SOCKS VALERIE GREENE AMERICA'S STROKE COACH Jack Canfield tries the balance test

A unique pattern is woven into the bottom of a pair of socks which triggers a neuro response. This new, drug-free product has been improving gait and balance

If an older person or someone that's had a stroke falls, the outcome can be tragic. ” — Valerie Greene

RANCHO MIRAGE, CA, USA, October 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / --While stroke prevention is something everyone over 65 should be aware of, if it happens to you or a loved one, it’s time to mobilize immediately. Forget about the old adage that time is money, with stroke, time is survival.According to the American Stroke Association you need to think FAST. That’s their mantra of the telltale signs to recognize and react to possible stroke. Face drop, Arm weakness, Slurred speech, Time to call 911.Valerie Greene, America’s Stroke Coach walks the walk. In June 1966she suffered a massive stroke. Defying the odds, Val survived, but life as she knew it changed forever.Over the years there have been many advances in treatment, diagnosis and support. According to Greene, “For the past 25 years I’ve devoted my life to trying to help other stroke survivors and their caregivers navigate the twists and turns of life after stroke”. Her best selling book, Conquering Stroke shares her story and helps provide a unique first hand guide, not just for surviving a stroke, but really trying to develop a plan to thrive after a stroke.There has never been a better time with more amazing treatments, products and ideas that can not only help speed up recovery, but improve your quality of life.“A good friend of mine called me and said he had a very special pair of socks that were going to let’s just say, knock my socks off”. Stan told me that the moment I put these socks on they will instantly improve my balance , strength and range of motion. “I laughed, I literally laughed. C’mon, socks?”. Stan said he was in town for a medical conference and invited me come over to see him and see for myself.The conference was at the Orange County Convention Center here in Orlando. If you’ve never been there, it’s huge, over 2 million square feet. I think it’s the second largest convention center in the country. So needless to say parking and walking in took me quite a while. But little did I know, those steps would change my life.When I got to Stans’ booth I needed to sit down. I could see it in his eyes, he was glad I made the trek, and he really thought he had something very special that was going to help me.“I asked Val to take off her shoes, stand up straight, arms stiff by her side, make a fist. I stood beside her and told her I’m going to gently try to tip you over. I reassured her that I won’t let her fall, but try your hardest not to tip, just like the 14,000 people I‘ve done this to before her, she tipped. Then I gave her a second chance, I’m not trying to trick anyone, I really want them to try not to tip, she tipped again. Then I said, O.K. step on the insoles. The insoles have the same neurotech as our socks. Val maneuvered her feet and settled in on the insoles. I tried to tip her again, and she was rock solid. I could not tip her over.As a huge smile broke out along with a confused look Val asked. “What just happened?”. I knew this outcome, I’ve seen it thousands of times. It happens with everyone. Stroke, MS, Parkinsons, TBI, along with the geriatric population and people with vertigo or neuropathy. Our socks are triggering a neuroresponse, just by touching the bottom of your foot. We’re helping the brain sort through input.There are no drugs, no magnets, nothing electrical, just a pattern woven into the bottom of the sock or embedded in the insole. That’s why it’s so fascinating, the pattern is touching some neuroreceptors and mecanoreceptors in a very special pattern and sequence.I’ve traveled to over 35 medical conferences with Chiropractors, Orthopedic Surgeons, Physical Therapists, Podiatrists and Neurologists. Their reaction is similar to Val’s. They’re amazed and intrigued. The Neurologists are the first to tell you that there’s more they don’t know about the brain than they do know about the brain. We have over 5,000 QEEG brain scans that show a change in brain activity the moment our product touches your foot.One of the 14,000 other people I tipped was Dr Oz. After I tipped him over twice, he stepped on the insoles. When I tried again, using every ounce of strength I had, I asked him, “Am I pretending” he replied “No you’re not pretending, but why am I not tipping?”As I mentioned, it happened with everyone. So if you know anyone who’s older (the geriatric population has a real risk of falling), or anyone who’s compromised, we urge you to show them this life changing one of a kind technology.“We’re not trying to change their meds, we’re not trying to change their diet, we’re not trying to change their lifestyle, we’re just trying to change their socks”.With a 30-day money back guarantee there’s no reason anyone shouldn’t give this a shot. We're not trying to change their meds, we're not trying to change their diet, we're not trying to change their lifestyle, we're just trying to change their socks".With a 30-day money back guarantee there's no reason anyone shouldn't give this a shot. We're changing lives. "My phone rings everyday with people just calling to say thank you". Stan continued. "This became a passion project for me 2 years ago. I got that dreaded early morning call that my 93 year old mom fell. She broke her hip. The surgeon said if we don't replacer hip she will never sit up again. He successfully replaced her hip, but she only lasted 8 days. Unfortunately that's a very common story. I don't want it to be your story. Please check out these socks."

