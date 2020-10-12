SWHPN Receives $7,500 Education Grant from HPNF
For Immediate Release: October 12, 2020
Social Work Hospice & Palliative Care Network Receives $7,500 Education Grant from the Hospice & Palliative Nurses Foundation
The Hospice & Palliative Nurses Foundation (the philanthropic arm of the Hospice Palliative Nurses Association [HPNA]) is proud to announce that it has provided a $7,500 educational grant to the Social Work Hospice & Palliative Care Network (SWHPN).
“The creative educational collaboration of HPNA and SWHPN caught the attention of the American Nurses Foundation (ANF) which is the philanthropic arm of the American Nurses Association,” stated Ginger Marshall, HPNA and HPNF CEO. “HPNA’s efforts in provision of nursing educational COVID-19 resources was recognized by ANF with a $15,000 grant. ANF shared with us that they were especially impressed with the webinar co-hosted by HPNA and SWHPN on June 23, 2020 titled: A Conversation on Guilt, Trauma, and Reactions to Changing Practices during COVID-19. The Webinar was a joint effort and we felt it was important to share the ANF grant with SWHPN.”
Interdisciplinary collaboration is key to the successful patient outcomes in the care of patients with serious illness. The June 23rd webinar attendees hailed the webinar as a success indicating their appreciation of HPNA and SWHPN using the same interdisciplinary approach to education.
“We congratulate HPNA for receiving the initial grant from ANF, and we are thrilled to accept the funds from the Hospice & Palliative Nurses Foundation,” said Jessica Strong, Executive Director of SWHPN. “During a time of rapid changes and needing to quickly implement new policies and practices, it is imperative that members of the interdisciplinary team learn together, in order to work best together to serve patients. We will be applying these funds to help with additional professional development needs for social workers, and we are looking forward to continuing to work with HPNA on additional programming.”
HPNA and SWHPN have already begun planning their next joint webinar which will be presented in 2021.
About the HPNA Enterprise
The Hospice and Palliative Nurses Association was established in 1986 and is the national professional organization that represents the specialty of palliative nursing, which includes hospice and palliative nurses, and has more than 9,000 members and 50 chapters nationally.
The Hospice and Palliative Credentialing Center is the only organization that offers specialty certification to the hospice and palliative nursing team. More than 15,500 healthcare professionals hold HPCC credentials that establish a professional commitment to safe, ethical, and evidence-based care.
The Hospice and Palliative Nurses Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides professional development opportunities to qualified members of the hospice and palliative care team.
These organizations work together to promote a common mission, to advance expert care in serious illness, and a common vision, to transform the care and culture of serious illness. For more information, visit advancingexpertcare.org.
About the SWHPN Enterprise
The Social Work Hospice & Palliative Care Network, (SWHPN) is a 1,000+ person membership organization for hospice and palliative social work professionals, dedicated to advancing psychosocial best practices for those with serious illness, and advancing the field of end-of-life care on behalf of those caregivers. SWHPN champions professional development, new research, and ongoing advocacy in this field, and is the only organization dedicated to supporting the social work professionals in end-of-life care. The organization represents a broad coalition of social work and psychosocial practitioners and organizations, supporting and driving initiatives and programs to strengthen the voice of the caregiver across interdisciplinary forums within the larger hospice and palliative care community. For more information, visit www.swhpn.org.
