AG Kaul Statement on Mask Requirement Ruling

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today released a statement regarding Polk County Circuit Court Judge Michael Waterman’s ruling against a permanent injunction of Governor Evers’ Executive Order 90 that requires Wisconsinites to wear masks in certain circumstances.

“Today’s ruling is the right one,” said AG Kaul. “Wisconsin currently faces one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the nation, and the mask requirement is a critical protection against the ongoing danger that the coronavirus poses to Wisconsinites’ health. I encourage legislative Republicans to stop supporting this attack on the mask requirement and instead to work with Governor Evers to adopt statewide policies that will allow us to more effectively to fight the virus and keep Wisconsinites safe.”