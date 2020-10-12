Swab-its® Announces the Global Launch of Hobby-tips™

SPRINGFIELD, MA, US, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA manufacturer Super Brush LLC is proud to announce the global release of Swab-its® Hobby-tips™, the premium applicator kit for all craft and hobby enthusiasts. Hobby-tips are now available for purchase on Amazon.com and Swab-its.com.

Swab-its Hobby-tips are a premium package of 20 foam tipped swabs that can be used in all craft and hobby applications. With 7 unique styles of foam swabs, the premium Hobby-tips are perfect for face painting, rock painting, craft projects, hobby projects, plastic models, wooden sticks, surface painting, and more. These unique swabs will give you the ultimate control of your hobby project.

“Swab-its Hobby-tips are a complete package of premium foam tipped swabs that are perfect for families that love to do crafts and hobbies,” said Misty McGinnes, General Manager at Super Brush LLC. “Our foam swabs are lint-free, durable, reusable, and conceptually simple. Everyone in the family can use Swab-its tools and have a fun time with their projects.”

Swab-its Hobby-tips are perfect for the following:

• Face Painting
• Rock Painting
• Acrylic Painting
• Watercolor
• Tempera
• Decoupage
• Glues
• Inks
• Chalks

Swab-its Hobby-tips are available today at www.swab-its.com and www.amazon.com for an MSRP of $15.99.

About Super Brush and Swab-its:

Super Brush LLC specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators. From cosmetic applicators to cleanroom compatible swabs, Super Brush provides industries with technically advanced foam swabs for precision cleaning of laboratory equipment and delicate surfaces, collecting samples, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, topical antiseptics, and a host of other solutions. ISO 13485:2016 certified, FDA registered.

About

We provide foam applicator solutions for leading organizations across the industrial, medical, aerospace, printing, firearm and other industries. Our scale, scope and knowledge of foam swab technology and applications allow us to address and custom design solutions as others cannot. We are passionate about providing our customers with the best solutions available. Our customers run the scale from early start-up to century’s old established companies. If the solution rests on applying, collecting, cleaning or spreading material through the use of foam applicator and swabs, we will provide practical solutions - from concept, through testing to scale up all the way to high volume production. Be it custom designs or one of our 3,000+ standard parts, we will provide the most practical solution to your need. In addition, you will find our Swab-its® branded products in retail stores, web-sites and catalogs and on this web page to purchase. For nearly three-quarters of a century, Super Brush has been solving customer problems through leading in Foam Swab Technology. For over 60 years, Super Brush has been manufacturing in Hampden County, MA. As a leader in the design and development of foam applicators and swabs, Super Brush’s highly automated facility employs over 95 full time staff in engineering, production, quality, sales & marketing positions.

