Swab-its® Announces the Global Launch of Hobby-tips™

Deluxe Hobby-tips Swab-its® by Super Brush LLC Swab-its Craft and Hobby Swabs

Swab-its Hobby-tips are the premium applicator kit for all craft and hobby enthusiasts.

SPRINGFIELD, MA, US, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA manufacturer Super Brush LLC is proud to announce the global release of Swab-its® Hobby-tips™, the premium applicator kit for all craft and hobby enthusiasts. Hobby-tips are now available for purchase on Amazon.com and Swab-its.com.

Swab-its Hobby-tips are a premium package of 20 foam tipped swabs that can be used in all craft and hobby applications. With 7 unique styles of foam swabs, the premium Hobby-tips are perfect for face painting, rock painting, craft projects, hobby projects, plastic models, wooden sticks, surface painting, and more. These unique swabs will give you the ultimate control of your hobby project.

“Swab-its Hobby-tips are a complete package of premium foam tipped swabs that are perfect for families that love to do crafts and hobbies,” said Misty McGinnes, General Manager at Super Brush LLC. “Our foam swabs are lint-free, durable, reusable, and conceptually simple. Everyone in the family can use Swab-its tools and have a fun time with their projects.”

Swab-its Hobby-tips are perfect for the following:

• Face Painting

• Rock Painting

• Acrylic Painting

• Watercolor

• Tempera

• Decoupage

• Glues

• Inks

• Chalks

Swab-its Hobby-tips are available today at www.swab-its.com and www.amazon.com for an MSRP of $15.99.

About Super Brush and Swab-its:

Super Brush LLC specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators. From cosmetic applicators to cleanroom compatible swabs, Super Brush provides industries with technically advanced foam swabs for precision cleaning of laboratory equipment and delicate surfaces, collecting samples, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, topical antiseptics, and a host of other solutions. ISO 13485:2016 certified, FDA registered.

For more information, press only:

PR Contact Name: Michael Lecrenski

Phone number: 1.413.543.1442

Email: media@swab-its.com

For more information on Product:

Website: https://www.swab-its.com/products/swab-its-24-piece-package-of-craft-hobby-multi-purpose-foam-swabs-87-8203

