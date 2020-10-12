Angele Moss-Baker named the first Black President of the AMHCA
Angele Moss- Baker, Comprehensive Addiction & Psychological Services
Moss-Baker at the helm of the AMHCAWASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s social climate, mental health is under a global spotlight. More people now openly acknowledge that they need assistance from mental health professionals to make sense of what they are facing in our world. According to the Center for Disease Control, during a recent survey, over 40% of adults in the US reported struggling with mental health or substance abuse.
The American Mental Health Counselors Association (AMHCA) is one of the national organizations serving on the front line of this crisis. The AMHCA has more than 7,000 clinical mental health counselors among its ranks, and they recently announced that Angele Moss-Baker, president of Comprehensive Addiction & Psychological Services in Washington, D.C., has been named president of the association. Moss-Baker is the first Black to serve as president in the association’s 44-year history.
“I am honored to represent clinical mental health counselors and be at the forefront of discussions when policymaker and mental health stakeholders search for practical solutions to the challenges in our nation's mental health system. I am committed to focus on and address these needs and promote the interests of clinical mental health counselors around across country,” says Moss-Baker.
Moss-Baker, co-author of the AMHCA publication, Beyond A Perfect Storm: How Racism, COVID-19, and Economic Meltdown Imperil our Mental Health cites AMHCA’s projection that by the end of 2020, more than 103 million adults in the United States will experience mental health or behavioral health condition, and/or will develop a co-occurring substance use disorder. AMHCA affirms these estimates demand policy change for our mental/behavioral health system and for the well-being of all people, especially Black Americans.
A licensed professional counselor, licensed marriage and family therapist, master addiction counselor, and employee assistance counselor, with more than 35 years of experience in behavioral health, Moss-Baker specializes in treating co-occurring disorders and integrated treatment practices. In addition to being a prominent mental health therapist, Moss-Baker is also an international communicator who has presented to fellow professionals throughout the US and Europe. She has been invited to present at the 2021 International Association of Counseling in Malaysia.
“In this moment in our nation’s history, we are facing many monumental challenges. My presidential focus will be to work with my colleagues to overcome these challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as structural and systemic racial issues and how they impact society and mental healthcare. Although these issues appear to be much like Goliath, I believe we can work together to achieve a David victory,” said Moss-Baker.
