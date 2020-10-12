CLE Companion Partners with Santa Barbara Paralegal Association to Certify CLE for Attendees of Virtual Conference
The SBPA, which has been promoting and educating paralegals since 1979, is known statewide for its innovative approach to meeting the needs of its membership.
We’re excited that CLE Companion has partnered with us to make this a rewarding experience by introducing a way for attendees to satisfy their CLE requirement.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, US, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLE Companion, a fully accredited and virtual continuing legal education provider, announced today its partnership with the Santa Barbara Paralegal Association (SBPA) to certify CLE for SBPA members attending its Virtual Conference November 2-6, 2020.
— April Norman, President of the SBPA
Its partnership with CLE Companion is a testament to that approach, making it possible for its attendees to conveniently satisfy their CLE requirement while attending the Virtual Conference.
SBPA members can access up to 10 hours of CLE, including 5 hours of ethics, for only $95. Student members can access the material for $55. Non-members are also welcome to participate in the offering for $125. Attendees are encouraged to register here.
The live kick-off event will be held on November 4, 2020 and will feature keynote speaker Santa Barbara Superior Court Judge Brian Hill (https://www.sbcourts.org/gi/jo/hill.shtm)
“This is a wonderful opportunity for our membership and other paralegals to come together and learn more about the law and our profession,” said April Norman, President of the SBPA. “We’re excited that CLE Companion has partnered with us to make this a rewarding experience by introducing a way for attendees to satisfy their CLE requirement, including 5 hours of much-sought after ethics MCLE credit.”
Kristin Davidson, the CEO and founder of CLE Companion, recognized early on that the pandemic was going to change the way legal professionals consume CLE, after it became problematic for them to travel and attend in-person conferences.
“We have experienced tremendous growth as law firms have looked for alternative ways to support their Attorneys in satisfying their CLE requirement,” said Davidson, noting the partnerships she has forged with Reynen Court, Lawyers of Distinction, etc.
“In the instance, the SBPA leadership deserves credit for thinking outside the box when it comes to providing for its membership. We are excited to be the association’s partner in this innovative undertaking of a Virtual Conference.”
Critical to the partnership’s formation was CLE Companion’s continuing work with Peachtree Legal Support, according to Davidson. SBPA Vice President of Programs, Jessica Holden Hawley of Peachtree Legal Support added that the opportunity to work with a visionary woman-owned business was not lost on her or the association’s team. “My relationship with Kristin and CLE Companion made this a perfect fit,” she said. “I fully trust Kristin’s expertise in the CLE space, and that trust has been rewarded as we forged this agreement.”
About Santa Barbara Paralegal Association
The Santa Barbara Paralegal Association was formed in 1979 as a nonprofit organization to promote the paralegal profession, develop a network for the exchange of information and ideas, to encourage greater utilization of paralegals by the legal community, and to increase public awareness and understanding of the paralegal profession.
About CLE Companion
CLE Companion is a nationally accredited virtual continuing legal education provider. Its mission is to utilize technologies to support the completion of CLE with unparalleled convenience and value. This led CLE Companion to create the most innovative CLE platform in the industry. CLE Companion has set the bar for continuing legal education in all practice area. Find out more at: https://clecompanion.com
