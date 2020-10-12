Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 479 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,602 in the last 365 days.

StrikeForce Technologies Receives Notice from European Patent Office for its MobileTrust Patent Application

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.

StrikeForce Tech - Receives European Patent for MobileTrust

EDISON, NJ, USA, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EDISON, N.J., October 7th, 2020 -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC: Pink SFOR), a company that specializes in the prevention of Identity Theft, announced today that it has received notice from the European Patent Office that its International patent (Application #14763895.1), for the Company’s MobileTrust® Mobile Security product has been granted.

“We are very pleased that the European Patent Office has granted our International patent application,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of StrikeForce.”It couldn’t have come at a better time. The year 2020 is looking like the year of mobile sneak attacks. Last year, cybercriminals and nation-states increased their mobile attacks with a wide variety of methods, from backdoors to mining cryptocurrencies. This year, the thieves have expanded the ways of hiding their attacks and frauds, making them increasingly difficult to identify and remove.”

“Our MobileTrust app is a bundle of security must-haves, which includes a keystroke encrypted keyboard, a secure browser, a password vault, a password generator and a two-factor OTP token generator,” says Kay, “it’s the most comprehensive mobile security bundle available in the marketplace for protecting you, and your mobile device.”

Now that our European patent has been granted, we can work with European resellers & distributors to offer MobileTrust to International businesses, consumers & government agencies so that they can protect consumer & corporate data while meeting regulatory compliance requirements.

Mark L Kay
StrikeForce Tehnologies, Inc.
+1 610-246-4276
email us here

You just read:

StrikeForce Technologies Receives Notice from European Patent Office for its MobileTrust Patent Application

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.