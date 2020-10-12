StrikeForce Technologies Receives Notice from European Patent Office for its MobileTrust Patent Application
StrikeForce Tech - Receives European Patent for MobileTrustEDISON, NJ, USA, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EDISON, N.J., October 7th, 2020 -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC: Pink SFOR), a company that specializes in the prevention of Identity Theft, announced today that it has received notice from the European Patent Office that its International patent (Application #14763895.1), for the Company’s MobileTrust® Mobile Security product has been granted.
“We are very pleased that the European Patent Office has granted our International patent application,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of StrikeForce.”It couldn’t have come at a better time. The year 2020 is looking like the year of mobile sneak attacks. Last year, cybercriminals and nation-states increased their mobile attacks with a wide variety of methods, from backdoors to mining cryptocurrencies. This year, the thieves have expanded the ways of hiding their attacks and frauds, making them increasingly difficult to identify and remove.”
“Our MobileTrust app is a bundle of security must-haves, which includes a keystroke encrypted keyboard, a secure browser, a password vault, a password generator and a two-factor OTP token generator,” says Kay, “it’s the most comprehensive mobile security bundle available in the marketplace for protecting you, and your mobile device.”
Now that our European patent has been granted, we can work with European resellers & distributors to offer MobileTrust to International businesses, consumers & government agencies so that they can protect consumer & corporate data while meeting regulatory compliance requirements.
Mark L Kay
StrikeForce Tehnologies, Inc.
+1 610-246-4276
email us here