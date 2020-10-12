Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
"ETHEL" The Award Winning Movie, Produced & Directed By One Of Ethiopia's Own (ZELALEM NEGEDE)

Cultural Development

Interpreting Reality With A Different "EYE"...

Available now on AMGHBO.COM and coming to you through our streaming platform partner on Oct. 16th (Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, AMGHBO STREAM, and Chromecast) SUBSCRIBE NOW!!!”
— AMGHBO & Brand Africa

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the first Award Winning Feature Length Films to be released on a National Mainstream Platform, by one of Ethiopia's own - Producer/Director ZELALEM NEGEDE delivers the story of the first King of Africa / Ethiopia. He and his Allstar cast members perform and dispense an impeccable conclusion while conveying the Continent's heritage.

PR Dept.
AMGHBO, INC.
+1 703-722-8757
email us here

Trailer for "ETHEL" The Movie

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media, World & Regional


