"ETHEL" The Award Winning Movie, Produced & Directed By One Of Ethiopia's Own (ZELALEM NEGEDE)

Cultural Development

Interpreting Reality With A Different "EYE"...

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the first Award Winning Feature Length Films to be released on a National Mainstream Platform, by one of Ethiopia's own - Producer/Director ZELALEM NEGEDE delivers the story of the first King of Africa / Ethiopia. He and his Allstar cast members perform and dispense an impeccable conclusion while conveying the Continent's heritage.

Trailer for "ETHEL" The Movie