BAY GARDENS INVITES TRAVELERS TO LIVE AND WORK IN ST. LUCIA
Bay Gardens Resorts’ Live in Paradise extended stay program allows travelers to live and work in the Caribbean in affordable comfort and style in St Lucia.
The long stay program is a no-brainer for visitors from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Schengen countries in Europe, and the Caribbean who need no visa for stays for up to six months, and is especially welcome for New Yorkers as the winter chill sets in on Long Island and the Catskills.
Travelers seeking a change of scenery and safer working environment after months of pandemic travel restrictions can work relaxedly from a one- or two-bedroom pool-view suite with king or double queen beds, a dining area, full kitchen, cable television, or do their teleworking in their workspace or private balcony or terrace. Both recently renovated, Bay Gardens Hotel and Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa and the brand new, luxury 4,000-square feet Waters Edge Villas are a snatch for singles, couples or families.
Sanovnik Destang, Executive Director of Bay Gardens Resorts, warrants that the COVID-19 certified accommodations are perfect for digital nomads, who would like to work - or not work - remotely in St. Lucia. “Our complimentary high speed internet enables residents and guests to use Wi-Fi on the beach, by the pool or on their deck at a villa,” he said, reassuring that the group has options to suit every budget.
Under the program, guests staying for four weeks or over can save up to 70 percent off regular rates. The program is adaptable to fit the needs of individuals, groups or families who also get exclusive benefits, ranging from weekly spa treatments and US$400 or more’s worth of island tour credits.
Extended stay visitors who participate in the program will be assigned a "St. Lucia Specialist", to help with travelers’ needs and answer questions about the hotels’ services.
For guests looking for a break from cooking, Bay Gardens’ offers superb restaurant options such as its Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Hi-Tide restaurant and they all have many meal plans to choose from.
Families taking advantage of the “Live in Paradise” program also have free access to Splash Island Water Park, St. Lucia’s only open-water water park while the Coral Kids Club is another popular resort feature for families.
Destang said the program meets valuable needs during the Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic: “Just a three-hour flight from Miami, our extended stay program is a safety valve for people working and living in constrained urban spaces during lockdowns.”
All Bay Gardens hotels are located in and around Rodney Bay, where the best of St. Lucia's shopping, entertainment, restaurants, shopping malls, state-of-the-art medical clinics, and the island's only casino can all be found.
All utilities, amenities and daily housekeeping service are included in the program.
For more details on Bay Gardens Resorts Extended Stay Program, visit https://www.baygardensresorts.com/extended-stay.
About Bay Gardens Resorts
Bay Gardens Resorts is a group of locally owned and operated award-winning hotels all located within, or near, Rodney Bay Village, St. Lucia's entertainment capital. All five of Bay Gardens Resorts' properties - Bay Gardens Inn, Bay Gardens Hotel, Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa, Bay Gardens Marina Haven, and Waters Edge by Bay Gardens Resorts - are close to more than 40 restaurants, entertainment venues, duty-free shopping malls, Treasure Bay Casino and Rodney Bay Marina. All properties offer comfortable accommodations, traditional Caribbean cuisine, and warm Caribbean service and hospitality. Bay Gardens' Splash Island Water Park, the first open water sports park in the Eastern Caribbean, is a popular attraction off St. Lucia's Reduit Beach. For further information, visit www.baygardensresorts.com.
