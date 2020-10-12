Audit Advisory for Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.
Allen
City of Delphos
Ashland
Mohican Township
Athens
City of Athens
Village of Chauncey
Brown
Community Improvement Corporation of Georgetown, Ohio
Lake Waynoka Regional Water and Sewer District
Carroll
Great Trail Joint Fire District
Village of Dellroy
Clark
Clark County Family and Children First Council
National Trail Parks and Recreation District
Clermont
Village of Moscow
Columbiana
Buckeye Water District
Middleton Township
Village of Lisbon
Crawford
Galion City Health Department
Cuyahoga
City of Westlake
City of Westlake Landfill
Darke
Greenville Township
Village of Gettysburg
Defiance
Mark-Milford-Hicksville Joint Township Hospital District
Delaware
City of Powell
Delaware County
Powell Community Improvement Corporation
Erie
Margaretta Township
Fairfield
Fairfield County
Village of Baltimore
Franklin
County Risk Sharing Authority
MECC Regional Council of Governments
Renee Taylor (Medicaid)
OSU Global Gateways, LLC
Village of Valleyview
Fulton
Village of Lyons
Geauga
Middlefield Township
Greene
Beavercreek Township
Guernsey
Cambridge-Guernsey CIC
Hamilton
Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority
Sycamore Township
Hardin
Ada Public Library
Harrison
Moorefield Township
Henry
Ridgeville Township Water and Sewer District
Village of Holgate
Huron
Huron Soil and Water Conservation District
Jefferson
Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County
Knox
DKMM Solid Waste District
Licking
Mental Health & Recovery for Licking and Knox Counties
West Licking Development Group CIC
Lucas
Downtown Toledo Improvement District, Inc.
Mahoning
Beaver Township
Marion
Marion Area Convention and Visitors Bureau
Metropolitan Educational Technology Association
Medina
Thomas McCune (Medicaid)
Meigs
Salisbury Township
Montgomery
City of Miamisburg
Dayton Metro Library
Miami Valley Fire District
Washington Township
Muskingum
Susan Piecynski (Medicaid)
Noble
Noble County Health Department
Village of Caldwell
Ottawa
Ottawa County Soil and Water Conservation District*
Village of Rocky Ridge
Paulding
Paulding County
Perry
Village of Shawnee
Pickaway
Pickaway County Agricultural Society
Village of Tarlton
Putnam
Putnam County CIC
Stark
Stark County Community Improvement Corporation
Stark County Transportation Improvement District
Village of Hills and Dales
Summit
City of Twinsburg
Steven Jewell (Medicaid)
Trumbull
Bazetta Township
Northeast Ohio Management Information Network
Trumbull County Transit Board
Tuscarawas
Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne Joint Solid Waste Management District
Strasburg-Franklin JEDD
Union
Union County
Warren
Village of Maineville
Washington
Tri-County Rural Water and Sewer District
Wayne
City of Wooster
Wood
City of Perrysburg
Wood County District Public Library
Wyandot
Wyandot County Regional Airport Authority
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
