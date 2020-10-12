For Immediate Release:

October 12, 2020

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Allen City of Delphos Ashland Mohican Township Athens City of Athens Village of Chauncey Brown Community Improvement Corporation of Georgetown, Ohio Lake Waynoka Regional Water and Sewer District Carroll Great Trail Joint Fire District Village of Dellroy Clark Clark County Family and Children First Council National Trail Parks and Recreation District Clermont Village of Moscow Columbiana Buckeye Water District Middleton Township Village of Lisbon Crawford Galion City Health Department Cuyahoga City of Westlake City of Westlake Landfill Darke Greenville Township Village of Gettysburg Defiance Mark-Milford-Hicksville Joint Township Hospital District Delaware City of Powell Delaware County Powell Community Improvement Corporation Erie Margaretta Township Fairfield Fairfield County Village of Baltimore Franklin County Risk Sharing Authority MECC Regional Council of Governments Renee Taylor (Medicaid) OSU Global Gateways, LLC Village of Valleyview Fulton Village of Lyons Geauga Middlefield Township Greene Beavercreek Township Guernsey Cambridge-Guernsey CIC Hamilton Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority Sycamore Township Hardin Ada Public Library Harrison Moorefield Township Henry Ridgeville Township Water and Sewer District Village of Holgate Huron Huron Soil and Water Conservation District Jefferson Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County Knox DKMM Solid Waste District Licking Mental Health & Recovery for Licking and Knox Counties West Licking Development Group CIC Lucas Downtown Toledo Improvement District, Inc. Mahoning Beaver Township Marion Marion Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Metropolitan Educational Technology Association Medina Thomas McCune (Medicaid) Meigs Salisbury Township Montgomery City of Miamisburg Dayton Metro Library Miami Valley Fire District Washington Township Muskingum Susan Piecynski (Medicaid) Noble Noble County Health Department Village of Caldwell Ottawa Ottawa County Soil and Water Conservation District* Village of Rocky Ridge Paulding Paulding County Perry Village of Shawnee Pickaway Pickaway County Agricultural Society Village of Tarlton Putnam Putnam County CIC Stark Stark County Community Improvement Corporation Stark County Transportation Improvement District Village of Hills and Dales Summit City of Twinsburg Steven Jewell (Medicaid) Trumbull Bazetta Township Northeast Ohio Management Information Network Trumbull County Transit Board Tuscarawas Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne Joint Solid Waste Management District Strasburg-Franklin JEDD Union Union County Warren Village of Maineville Washington Tri-County Rural Water and Sewer District Wayne City of Wooster Wood City of Perrysburg Wood County District Public Library Wyandot Wyandot County Regional Airport Authority

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

