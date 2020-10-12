Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
October 12, 2020                                                                  

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

 

 

 

 

 Allen

City of Delphos

 

 Ashland

Mohican Township

 

 Athens

City of Athens

 

Village of Chauncey

 

 Brown

Community Improvement Corporation of Georgetown, Ohio

 

Lake Waynoka Regional Water and Sewer District

 

 Carroll

Great Trail Joint Fire District

 

Village of Dellroy

 

 Clark

Clark County Family and Children First Council

 

National Trail Parks and Recreation District

 

 Clermont

Village of Moscow

 

 Columbiana

Buckeye Water District

 

Middleton Township

 

Village of Lisbon

 

 Crawford

Galion City Health Department

 

 Cuyahoga

City of Westlake

 

City of Westlake Landfill

 

 Darke

Greenville Township

 

Village of Gettysburg

 

 Defiance

Mark-Milford-Hicksville Joint Township Hospital District

 

 Delaware

City of Powell

 

Delaware County

 

Powell Community Improvement Corporation

 

 Erie

Margaretta Township

 

 Fairfield

Fairfield County

 

Village of Baltimore

 

 Franklin

County Risk Sharing Authority

 

MECC Regional Council of Governments

 

Renee Taylor (Medicaid)

 

OSU Global Gateways, LLC

 

Village of Valleyview

 

 Fulton

Village of Lyons

 

 Geauga

Middlefield Township

 

 Greene

Beavercreek Township

 

 Guernsey

Cambridge-Guernsey CIC

 

 Hamilton

Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority

 

Sycamore Township

 

 Hardin

Ada Public Library

 

 Harrison

Moorefield Township

 

 Henry

Ridgeville Township Water and Sewer District

 

Village of Holgate

 

 Huron

Huron Soil and Water Conservation District

 

 Jefferson

Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County

 

 Knox

DKMM Solid Waste District

 

 Licking

Mental Health & Recovery for Licking and Knox Counties

 

West Licking Development Group CIC

 

 Lucas

Downtown Toledo Improvement District, Inc.

 

 Mahoning

Beaver Township

 

 Marion

Marion Area Convention and Visitors Bureau

 

Metropolitan Educational Technology Association

 

 Medina

Thomas McCune (Medicaid)

 

 Meigs

Salisbury Township

 

 Montgomery

City of Miamisburg

 

Dayton Metro Library

 

Miami Valley Fire District

 

Washington Township

 

 Muskingum

Susan Piecynski (Medicaid)

 

 Noble

Noble County Health Department

 

Village of Caldwell

 

 Ottawa

Ottawa County Soil and Water Conservation District*

 

Village of Rocky Ridge

 

 Paulding

Paulding County

 

 Perry

Village of Shawnee

 

 Pickaway

Pickaway County Agricultural Society

 

Village of Tarlton

 

 Putnam

Putnam County CIC

 

 Stark

Stark County Community Improvement Corporation

 

Stark County Transportation Improvement District

 

Village of Hills and Dales

 

 Summit

City of Twinsburg

 

Steven Jewell (Medicaid)

 

 Trumbull

Bazetta Township

 

Northeast Ohio Management Information Network

 

Trumbull County Transit Board

 

 Tuscarawas

Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne Joint Solid Waste Management District

 

Strasburg-Franklin JEDD

 

 Union

Union County

 

 Warren

Village of Maineville

 

 Washington

Tri-County Rural Water and Sewer District

 

 Wayne

City of Wooster

 

 Wood

City of Perrysburg

 

Wood County District Public Library

 

 Wyandot

Wyandot County Regional Airport Authority

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

