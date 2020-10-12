USD 10M Guarantee for your Investigation Case!

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Swiss Security Solutions LLC provides customized Swiss premier investigative & intelligence solutions, services and systems.

ZüRICH, ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USD 10M Guarantee for your Investigative & Intelligence Case!

When you sign a contract with our office for any of our investigative & intelligence services, you are immediately backed by our Service Guarantee up to USD 10M!

Private Investigator Switzerland aka Swiss Detective Agency – “Swiss Security Solutions” is founded and headed by Association of the Swiss Security Professionals and Experts. The company, based in Zürich, Switzerland, is the premier Investigative firm in Switzerland. Swiss Security Solutions has 200 years of know-how, is globally operating and authorized by the security department of state. They work on cases worth more than USD 3 billion, and they are a Data & Privacy compliant private investigator office.

The company’s valued clients include many large corporations (incl. Global Fortune 500), financial institutions, industrial manufacturers and private citizens worldwide.

Private Investigator Switzerland – Swiss Security Solutions provides a great number of investigative & intelligence services including but not limited to:
- Due Diligence
- Probity Checks
- Background checks
- Corporate investigations & intelligence
- CEO fraud & Online Fraud investigation
- Cyber investigations & social media intelligence
- Insurance claim verification
- Asset Tracing & Asset verification
- Dormant accounts and dormant assets investigations
- Fingerprinting and analysis
- Forgery investigation
- Arson investigation
- Record searching cases
- Witness interviews and location
- Accident investigation
- Intellectual property theft
- Fraud investigation
- Domestic and divorce cases
- Private family investigations
- Market survey and information gathering
- Surveillance and counter-surveillance
- Patent, Trademark and Copyright infringement
- Debt recovery and judgment collection
- Pre & post matrimonial investigation
- Pre & post employment investigation (Staff vetting)
- Death investigation including closed cases
- Missing person / Debtor location investigation
- Global risk investigations
- Forensic accounting
- Mobile & Digital Forensic Services... etc.


An appropriate risk assessment on ethical risks, personal risks, operational risks, and the risks of collateral intrusion is going to be conducted and where the risks are significant, appropriate measures will be in place to minimize the risks. Swiss-German Website Information.

They offer Global & Swiss suitable integral investigative & intelligence solutions from a single source.

Contact them and hire them today, because you have USD 10M Guarantee for your Investigation Case!

Elena Göldi
Swiss Security Solutions LLC
+41 44 586 60 33
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

