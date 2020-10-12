Investments Limited Funds Opportunity Zone Project
Providing Housing And Life-Skill Education To Homeless Veterans And Underserved Communities
More important than tax savings, our investment in opportunity zones allows us to align our personal values and directly impact a community in need.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opportunity zones were created as part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, with the intent of not just providing great tax incentives but bringing about the use of private capital instead of taxpayer funds to stimulate growth in areas that would be overlooked for traditional development, in order to make a positive impact on underserved communities.
“More important than tax savings, our investment in opportunity zones allows us to align our personal values and directly impact a community in need”, says James Batmasian, the founder of Investments Limited. “Investments Limited is very deliberate when it comes to the types of projects we invest in, and when it comes to opportunity zones we work carefully with local government officials and community leaders to determine what their neighborhood really needs. Because of our flexibility, we can focus on the type of development that will help stimulate the economy, create new jobs and revitalize the area”.
On Thursday, September 3, 2020, U.S. Small Business Administration Regional Administrator and Entrepreneurship Policy Advisor for the White House Opportunity & Revitalization Council Ashley D. Bell joined James Batmasian, Travis Steffens, President & CEO of R. Investments, SBA North Carolina District Director Thomas Stith, and several minority entrepreneurs and local leadership on a tour and ribbon cutting of Independence Place in Charlotte, NC.
Independence Place is a property located within a Charlotte Opportunity Zone that currently houses 179 extended stay units. The property is currently home to roughly 20 disabled Veterans through a program called Family Forum. R. Investments will be working with local government officials to further the outreach to formerly homeless veterans to fill the property with homeless veterans that they will work with through their non-profit to get back on their feet.
“The ability to make a direct local impact is truly powerful, and moving beyond our typical real estate investments and encouraging business people to start and grow businesses in these low-income communities has the ability to produce both social and financial returns, which will help achieve the legislation’s purpose to help direct long-term resources into low-income communities through a market-driven approach”, says Jim Batmasian.
Investments Limited is the Capital Partner in this Opportunity Zone Social Impact (OZSI) investment in Charlotte, which is just the beginning of many OZSI investments they will be making across the Country.
The Investing in Opportunity Act is destined to become one of the largest community development initiatives in history. The tour and ribbon cutting on Thursday, September 3rd provided the opportunity to showcase to entrepreneurs the life changing possibilities that investments in Opportunity Zones may bring to small businesses, local governments, veterans, investors and, most importantly, to communities.
Investments Limited is one of the country’s premier real estate organizations, with a geographically diversified portfolio of commercial properties and residential communities.
