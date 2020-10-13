FORECAST INTERNATIONAL'S PLATINUM FORECAST SYSTEM PROVING ITS VALUE DURING PANDEMIC

System's use on the rise in response to the need for breaking news and updated forecasts

NEWTOWN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forecast International reports that sales and use of its dynamic Platinum Forecast System 4.4 have jumped dramatically in response to the need for breaking news and updated forecasts to keep pace with rapidly changing events during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because Platinum sits directly on the Internet and is operated by the users themselves, its worldwide client base is on the receiving end of a daily stream of news and information pertinent to all areas of Forecast's coverage of the vital world Aerospace/Defense industries.

Al Struna, Director of Marketing & Sales, reported, "During the month of September alone, the number of users who accessed Platinum increased by 27 percent, while our sales are increasingly reflecting upgrades from traditional systems which report on a scheduled basis to one capable of reacting quickly to fast-changing events. The Platinum System was developed seven years ago and has steadily increased in capabilities and reliance, such that the latest version, 4.4, represents a new standard in innovative technology that delivers results expeditiously and without delay."

Ed Nebinger, CEO of Forecast International, stated, "The versatility and value of our Platinum Forecast System 4.4 is being vividly demonstrated. With Breaking News events taking place in rapid succession, Platinum has proven to be the right tool in the right place at the right time! If one of our analysts updates a forecast to reflect a major new development, our clients across the globe will have the data in their hands in minutes. Platinum comprises a massive database that not only reports that specific change, but recomputes all associated data for other impacted programs. To illustrate, we recently produced a 42-page report that presents an overview of the outlook for recovery from the pandemic in each of the markets we cover. All forecasts and supporting data for that report were downloaded by our analysts – and the report was essentially assembled in one day! We are pleased with the system and credit our IT and Editorial departments for its development."

About Forecast International

Forecast International, Inc. is a leading provider of Market Intelligence and Consulting in the areas of aerospace, defense, power systems and military electronics. Based in Newtown, Conn., USA, the company specializes in long-range industry forecasts and market assessments used by strategic planners, marketing professionals, military organizations, and governments worldwide. Forecast International also maintains a high posture of situational awareness and geopolitical analysis.

