CONTACT: CO Christopher McKee 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 October 12, 2020

Lincoln, NH – At 6:55 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of an injured hiker on the Falling Waters Trail in Lincoln. The hiker who was identified as Prithvi Srinivasan Swachandam of Jersey City, New Jersey, had fallen while hiking down the trail and had serious but non-life-threatening injuries that prevented him from continuing hiking down.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers and Volunteers from the PEMI Valley Search and Rescue Team responded to the Falling Waters Trail and carried Swachandam 1.5 miles down the mountain arriving at the trail head at 9:50 p.m. He was transported from the scene in a personal vehicle for further treatment. The carryout took place during the severe weather that came through northern New Hampshire on Saturday evening, making the carryout more hazardous for the rescuers. Without the many volunteers showing up on a rainy night this rescue could have taken much longer.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.

No further information is available at this time.