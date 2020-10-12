2020–2021 Wildlife Regulations Public Scoping Period

Please offer your ideas on changes to hunting, trapping, or other wildlife laws that you would like to see for the 2021–2022 seasons. We are also interested in understanding the values and concerns behind your recommended changes to our hunting, trapping, and wildlife laws. This information will help the Department determine the best course of action to address potential regulation changes.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.