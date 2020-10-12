Making A Difference: It’s What Grocers Do

Oct 12, 2020

By: Melaina Lewis, Senior Manager, Communications, FMI

Anyone can make a difference. It could be something simple like holding the door for a mom pushing a stroller or paying it forward when you buy a cup of coffee. Making a difference can also be a large-scale program like a community event that benefits a neighborhoods’ health and well-being or securing food for those in need. Benevolent gestures – big or small - can mean a great deal to someone in need and, if we do our part, the world becomes a kinder place.

It’s these acts of goodwill that are in the very fabric of a food retailer’s being. Grocers strengthen their communities with programs designed to keep kids busy and engaged; offer useful information about nutrition and health; and assist in bringing meals to those in underserved areas. Nowadays, these acts of goodwill are essential to local communities and make a bigger difference than ever before.

As a grocer doing good, we invite you to nominate your community outreach program for recognition and the chance to win a $1,000 donation for first place winners and $300 donations to one honorable mention in each category to deepen the reach of your program. Awards are given in the following categories:

Youth Development Programs - education, employment, job readiness, mentoring/tutoring programs.

Programs Addressing Food Insecurity - food drives, food bank donations, commitments to increase access to fresh food in underserved areas.

Neighborhood Health Improvement Programs - nutrition education, blood drives, health related runs/walks, sustainability education and community involvement.

Each year, we see creative initiatives from retailers large and small that go above-and-beyond the prescribed duty of a grocery store. Retailers have the power to engage their community and inspire others with messages of goodwill and comradery.

Submit Your Story of Grocers Doing Good by October 30th