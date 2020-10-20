BLUESKY TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS ANNOUNCES NAME CHANGE TO BLUESKY COMMERCE

BlueSky Technology Partners, a leading e-commerce solutions provider, announced today that the company will be operating under a new name, BlueSky Commerce.

From its inception, BlueSky has been on the cutting edge, leveraging our partnerships to provide e-commerce solutions. Our expertise has grown to more than shopping carts and checkout experiences.” — Todd Irwin, Co-Founder and CEO

NOBLESVILLE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlueSky Technology Partners, a leading e-commerce solutions provider for over 15 years, proudly announced today that the company will be operating under a new name, and will be known as BlueSky Commerce. This name and new branding initiative stems from the organization’s expansion of its capabilities and solutions. In addition to its globally recognized technology services, the company has grown to help companies achieve their business goals with creative and marketing services, staffing and talent acquisition services as well as strategic consultancy services.

Co-founder and CEO, Todd Irwin, says this name change is a nod to the fact that today’s commerce solutions go far beyond just technology.

“From its inception, BlueSky has been on the cutting edge,” Irwin says, “leveraging our industry partnerships to provide customized technology platform solutions to all types of businesses. Over the years, our expertise has grown to be way more than shopping carts and checkout experiences. We offer an entire menu of business solutions to help companies of all sizes achieve their business goals and we wanted a name that speaks to that.”

BlueSky Commerce’s 360 Approach allows its consultants and strategists to offer clients and prospects a holistic view of their own operations while providing a multifaceted roadmap to achieving revenue and growth goals. Each operating unit within the agency (Strategy, Technology, Marketing, and Talent Acquisition) can operate autonomously to provide services and it can work in tandem with some or all of the other units to bring an added level of value.

BlueSky Commerce’s Chief Strategy Officer, Kevin Lyons, offers a view from not only the internal strategic level, but being on the client-side in senior leadership for over 25 years. In fact, he was a BlueSky client while he led a major retailer’s e-Commerce Division during their explosive digital growth over the three-plus-year partnership with BlueSky.

“BlueSky was instrumental in helping our company achieve exponential online growth. They provided more than technology solutions; they took our digital transformation to a whole new level. I experienced firsthand the direct impact BlueSky Commerce has on driving results from the client-side and now in a leadership role with BlueSky Commerce. These results are due to BlueSky living the philosophy that growth in today’s digitally connected world is more than technology. It is understanding our clients’ business and organizational goals while gaining a deep understanding of our clients’ customers and their overall paths to purchase.”

About BlueSky Commerce

BlueSky is a professional services company that provides a full range of business strategy, technology, marketing, and talent to clients worldwide. With more than fifteen years of experience taking enterprise-level retail, consumer products, government, life sciences, and healthcare organizations to new heights, our 360 approach with our clients has a strong track record of diversified revenue streams and solutions that promote sustainable and scalable growth. BlueSky Commerce is headquartered in Noblesville, Indiana with global business units in Toronto Canada, and Hyderabad, India.

For more information visit www.blueskycommerce.io.