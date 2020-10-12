Fay Arjomandi Named 2020 Edge Woman of the Year

Award Recognizes her Commitment to the Advancement of Edge Computing

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- State of the Edge, a project of The Linux Foundation’s LF Edge, and Edge Computing World, organizers of the premier event for the edge ecosystem, today announced they selected Fay Arjomandi, founder of mimik Technology Inc., as winner of the Edge Woman of the Year Award 2020. Arjomandi was selected from among 10 finalists for her long-standing commitment to the edge industry and technology. Since starting mimik Technology Inc. in 2009, she has led the charge in delivering the cloud to the edge with the company’s Hybrid Edge Cloud platform, a platform for developers and enterprises seeking seamless usage of cloud infrastructure with edge devices. The organizers presented her with the award in a ceremony today at Edge Computing World.

A dynamic tech veteran, Arjomandi’s achievements are motivated by her passion to use technology to better people’s lives. She held various senior executive positions, including the CEO at NantMobile where she led the development of a mobile application that empowered cancer patients with education, research, and the ability to connect with other patients as they navigated the challenges of treatment, the CEO of Vodafone xone and the President of Vodafone Americas Foundation where she helped communities leverage mobile technology and advance social change and leading the Vodafone Corporate Venture, incubation and the Beta brand. Arjomandi has authored many patents, serves as a board member and advisor at several tech companies, and is a sought-after global speaker known for her expertise in digital communications, software applications, and protocol development.

“I want to thank my peers and colleagues for honoring my hard work and innovation in edge computing, but also that of my team’s. We’ve known for a long time that edge cloud is indispensable to ensure a technologically, socially, and economically sustainable hyperconnected world. I’m glad to be part of a great burgeoning ecosystem to help make it happen,” said Fay Arjomandi, Founder and CEO, mimik Technology Inc. “The other finalists inspire me in my continued work in this area, and I look forward to fulfilling our collective mission to make edge cloud computing more widespread.”

Arjomandi is speaking at two events on October 14th at the Edge Computing World Executive Conference:

Application Management Keynote - Application Management Summit at 7:30 am PST

Auto Edge Panel Discussion - Auto Edge Summit at 8:50 am PST

Last year’s winner Farah Papaioannou, Co-Founder and President of Edgeworx, Inc. is also in attendance this year and spoke at an early morning session titled, “Enabling Safe Schools with Edge Computing: Covid 19 Compliance.”

“It is an absolute pleasure to welcome Fay Arjomandi as an honoree for Edge Woman of the Year,” said Papaioannou. “Fay’s leadership at mimik, her dedication to the community and her relentless commitment to education help our industry deliver on the power and possibility of edge computing. I can’t wait to see the new ideas she helps her team bring to fruition and the impact they will have on the edge ecosystem.”

The Edge Woman of the Year Award, now in its second year, was created to recognize female and non-binary professionals who demonstrate a long-term industry commitment to the growing edge industry. Honoree selections are made by Edgecon organizers and a panel of industry judges. Organizers of the virtual event are pleased to welcome end-users, developers, and edge leaders of the edge computing ecosystem to discuss the latest information in edge and best practices.

The 2020 award committee would also like to express their gratitude to the finalists for their outstanding work and continued efforts in edge computing:

Kathy Do, VP, Finance and Operations at MemVerge

Malini Bhandaru, Open Source Lead for IoT & Edge at VMware

Jenn Didoni, Head of Cloud Portfolio at Vodafone Group Business

Ramya Ravichandar, VP of Product Management at FogHorn

Kathleen Kallot, Head of Emerging Areas at NVIDIA

Nurit Sprecher, Head of Management & Virtualization Standards, Nokia

Meredith Schuler, Financial & Strategic Operations Manager at SBA Communications

Nancy Shemwell, Chief Operating Officer at Trilogy Networks, Inc.

Angie McMillin, Vice President and General Manager, IT Systems, Vertiv

For more information on the annual Women in Edge Award visit: http://www.edgecomputingworld.com/edgewomanoftheyear.

About State of the Edge

The State of Edge (http://stateoftheedge.com) is a member-supported research organization that produces free reports and educational material on edge computing, including the annual State of the Edge reports and the Open Glossary of Edge Computing. Founded by edge computing leaders Vapor IO and Equinix Metal (formerly, Packet), the organization was donated to The Linux Foundation in early 2020. The State of the Edge 2020 report can be downloaded for free at stateoftheedge.com. The State of the Edge welcomes additional participants, contributors, and supporters. If you have an interest in participating in upcoming reports or submitting a guest post to the State of the Edge Blog (https://www.stateoftheedge.com/blog). Feel free to reach out by emailing info@stateoftheedge.com.

About Edge Computing World

Edge Computing World is the only industry event that brings together the entire edge ecosystem.

The industry event will present a diverse range of high growth application areas – including AI, IoT, NFV, Augmented Reality, video, cloud gaming & self-driving vehicles – are creating new demands that cannot be met by existing infrastructure. The theme will cover edge as a new solution required to deal with low latency, application autonomy, data security, and bandwidth thinning, which all require greater capability closer to the point of consumption.

The website remains the same at www.edgecomputingworld.com