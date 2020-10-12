Carolina Opportunity Funds Launches New $50 Million Early Stage Impact Fund with Bioeconomy Focus
Bioeconomy Sector to Reach $4 Trillion and Create Millions of JobsHILLSBOROUGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carolina Opportunity Funds is pleased to announce a new $50 Million Opportunity Fund in the IMPACT Carolina series. The fund will focus on early stage companies in the bioeconomy sector which includes energy, health, agtech, and bio-materials. According to Pitchbook, a leading Venture Capital research and analysis firm, investors have committed $331 Billion in the first nine months of 2020 to industries in the Bioeconomy sector.
“We’re primarily sourcing advanced B2B technologies that will transform verticals within the space,” according to Carolina Opportunity Funds Senior Associate, Ben Felix. “We are learning that there is no shortage of companies that are seeking to advance the circular economy.”
The elements of the “circular economy” can best be described as designing products that can be recycled into new products or that biodegrade when disposed of, or preserving and extending the use of legacy assets across any number of industries where expended assets are simply thrown away. The linear model of take-make-consume-throw away has become globally unsustainable. The practical application implies reducing waste to an absolute minimum. Using waste as a resource plays a key role in formulating new technologies and innovations as well as boosting economic growth and jobs. Extending the lifecycle of products by retaining their materials and reusing them to create further value is at the heart of the circular economy. The primary driver behind the circular economy momentum is the bioeconomy – the use or reuse of biological materials to replace the current consumption of highly concentrated carbon.
Carolina Opportunity Funds has partnered with an elite group of industry, government, and financial professionals to join The Bioeconomy Recovery Task Force with a mandate to increase investment in the bioeconomy. "The Bioeconomy Recovery Task Force is helping to lead the charge for the Bioeconomy Development Opportunity (BDO) Zone program”, said Jordan Solomon, President and CEO of Ecostrat, a biomass risk assessment and supply chain intelligence company. “This program is an incredible opportunity to leverage the power of the federal Opportunity Zone program to create new clean economy jobs and drive bio-based investment into Opportunity Zones. There are over 1000 OZs that could qualify for BDO Zones and have the potential to unlock billions of dollars of equity for bioeconomy development across the country."
Carolina Opportunity Funds is identifying technologies and innovations that will drive this goal through early stage deals in Opportunity Zone Businesses where BioZones overlap with Opportunity Zones in rural areas. Years of disinvestment have resulted in double-digit poverty for many counties within otherwise prosperous states. “Investment in Opportunity Zones creates a ripple effect,” according to Hannah Kirby, managing partner at Carolina Opportunity Funds. “Rural investment is an added value proposition for Opportunity Zone investors. Bio-innovation in agtech, waste to energy, and biomass to polymers are going to be geographically concentrated in rural areas where they will generate an estimated 1.1 million US jobs within the next decade. Bioeconomy innovation will result in improved outcomes for the environment, public health, and the quality of life for rural communities.”
“We’re very excited about the diversity, scope, and market potential of the deals we are seeing within the bioeconomy verticals, adds Ben Felix. “We’re taking a deep dive into everything from AI to satellite maintenance of golf courses preventing overfertilization and saving water, innovative solutions for turning the environmentally destructive waste from Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs) into multiple revenue streams, and biotechnology delivery devices that reduce time and improve outcomes for in-office medical procedures performed over 350,000 times per year.”
Carolina Opportunity Funds was formed in May of 2019 to promote capital investment into Opportunity Zone projects located throughout the Carolina’s. IMPACT Carolina Fund is a seed-stage fund that invests in Qualified Opportunity Zone Businesses focused on advancing technologies within the Bioeconomy sector. The company expects to see an average of 50 deals per year with a lead or co-investment in 3 to 4 per year. The company will soft close following a $3 Million raise in order to deploy capital to selected deals before the end of 2020.
Carolina Opportunity Funds is taking advantage of the overlooked talent and technology in Opportunity Zones that traditional VCs are not seeking out. Our goal is to improve the VC eco-system for Opportunity Zone Businesses located in rural areas where investment in bioeconomy technologies will create jobs, improve the environment, and the quality of life for disadvantaged communities.
