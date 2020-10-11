Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NYS Positivity Rate Drops Below 1 Percent

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. New York State has conducted 12 million COVID-19 tests. In "Red Zone" focus areas included as part of the Governor's Cluster Action Initiative, the positivity rate for test results reported yesterday is 5.74 percent and 6.13 percent for the past week. These "Red Zone" focus areas are home to 2.8 percent of state's population, yet have had 17.6 percent of all positive cases reported this week to New York State. 

 

New York State's positivity rate without the Red Zone focus areas included was 0.84 percent for yesterday's test results. The state's overall positivity rate - with Red Zone focus areas included - dropped to 0.96 percent yesterday, under 1 percent for the first time since September 24.  

 

"We're dealing with a very specific situation, which is the clusters. Overall the state is doing very well. We have a sophisticated testing mechanism where we take, now, more tests per day than most states take per week. That allows us to do a very granular analysis. Most states don't have that capacity or don't have that desire," Governor Cuomo said. "Because we test as much as we do, and because we have such an ability to target, we then see clusters and we can track cases in very small clusters. We're now tracking a cluster in about 2 or 3 percent of the population. No other state has this discussion because no other state has the ability to target that way. We do, and that's a good thing because when you can target a specific cluster, it means you can attack a specific cluster. Attacking a cluster is much easier than trying to attack a statewide increasing rate."

 

Within the "Red Zone" focus areas, 2,961 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 170 positives or a 5.74 percent positivity rate. In the remainder of the state, not counting these "Red Zone" focus areas, 115,293 test results were reported, yielding 973 positives or a 0.84 percent positivity rate.

  

The "Red Zone" focus areas are home to 2.8 percent of the state population yet had 14.9 percent of all positive test results reported to the state yesterday, and 17.6 percent of all positive case results reported to the state this week. The positivity rate for test results this past week in the "Red Zone" areas has been 6.13 percent, down slightly from the prior week as shown in the charts below.

 

FOCUS ZONE

Week of 9/27-10/3

% Positive

Current week

(10/4-10/10)

% Positive

Yesterday (10/10)

% Positive

Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive

6.69%

5.86%

7.22%

Queens % red-zone focus area % positive

2.97%

3.36%

4.33%

Rockland % red-zone focus area % positive

12.29%

9.77%

4.95%

Orange red-zone focus area % positive

24.64%

12.41%

3.04%

All red-zone focus area % positive

6.91%

6.13%

5.74%

Statewide % positive with red-zone focus areas included

1.25%

1.18%

0.96%

Statewide % positive without red-zone focus areas included

1.02%

1.01%

0.84%

 

 

 

 

 

Week of 9/27-10/3

Current week

(10/4- 10/10)

Yesterday (10/10)

Percentage of state's positive cases coming from red-zone focus areas

21.8%

17.6%

14.9%

 

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 777 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 5 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday's observed violations is below:

 

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

 

  • Patient Hospitalization - 820 (-6)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 111
  • Hospital Counties - 39
  • Number ICU - 186 (+7)
  • Number ICU with Intubation -- 84 (+3)
  • Total Discharges - 77,631 (+117)
  • Deaths - 5
  • Total Deaths - 25,574

 

Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

Capital Region

0.7%

0.4%

0.6%

Central New York

0.9%

0.9%

0.9%

Finger Lakes

0.8%

0.7%

0.9%

Long Island

1.0%

1.1%

1.0%

Mid-Hudson

2.1%

1.5%

1.1%

Mohawk Valley

0.5%

0.7%

0.2%

New York City

1.2%

1.1%

1.1%

North Country

0.3%

0.2%

0.2%

Southern Tier

1.0%

1.1%

0.9%

Western New York

1.3%

1.4%

1.4%

 

Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

BOROUGH

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

Bronx

1.0%

1.0%

1.2%

Brooklyn

1.9%

1.4%

1.5%

Manhattan

0.5%

0.6%

0.4%

Queens

1.1%

1.2%

1.2%

Staten Island

1.2%

1.4%

1.0%

 

Of the 474,286 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

3,293

13

Allegany

150

6

Broome

2,442

42

Cattaraugus

358

3

Cayuga

244

3

Chautauqua

691

9

Chemung

958

29

Chenango

275

4

Clinton

179

1

Columbia

621

4

Cortland

301

8

Delaware

148

2

Dutchess

5,252

7

Erie

12,107

52

Essex

178

0

Franklin

71

0

Fulton

352

0

Genesee

358

0

Greene

383

4

Hamilton

15

0

Herkimer

359

1

Jefferson

184

3

Lewis

55

0

Livingston

222

3

Madison

511

2

Monroe

6,421

34

Montgomery

245

0

Nassau

47,933

92

Niagara

1,895

13

NYC

250,364

469

Oneida

2,539

10

Onondaga

4,779

32

Ontario

516

4

Orange

12,842

44

Orleans

350

6

Oswego

550

3

Otsego

360

1

Putnam

1,683

8

Rensselaer

980

10

Rockland

16,717

27

Saratoga

1,149

8

Schenectady

1,454

3

Schoharie

94

1

Schuyler

67

1

Seneca

119

4

St. Lawrence

345

1

Steuben

690

30

Suffolk

47,431

74

Sullivan

1,649

4

Tioga

345

12

Tompkins

479

3

Ulster

2,358

3

Warren

429

0

Washington

317

0

Wayne

362

1

Westchester

38,894

47

Wyoming

152

2

Yates

71

0

 

Yesterday, there were 5 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,574. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Bronx

1

Dutchess

1

Erie

1

Queens

1

Steuben

1

