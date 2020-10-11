SBA (Small Business Administration) Loan - Feasibility Study Company - Wert-Berater, LLC
Wert-Berater, LLC provides feasibility studies for SBA (Small Business Administration) 504 and 7(a) loan applications all enterprise types nationwide.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When starting or expanding an enterprise, such as a hotel, restaurant, RV park, gas station with convenience store, truck stop, assisted living facility, or even a wedding venue, if applying for a loan through the Small Business Administration, your lender may require a feasibility study that is compliance with the Small Business Administration Code of Federal Regulations-2000-Title 13§120.160.
Which lenders require feasibility studies?
While not all lenders or CDC's require feasibility studies, the number of requests for feasibility studies from Wert-Berater, LLC has increased significantly since 2016 when the SBA began to enforce the requirement. The number of lenders asking for feasibility studies is increasing. Ask your lender if it will be a requirement at your time of loan application. Then Contact Wert-Berater, LLC if needed.
Why does the lender need a feasibility study?
The feasibility study provides the lender with deep analysis and research into the likelihood of success or failure, if there is unmet or increasing demand in the trade area, if the enterprise can repay the loan and have adequate debt service coverage and if it is a good investment for the borrower? The study is 100 to 150 pages long. It includes all details of the market, the project, the location, financial analysis and about the management of the project.
The feasibility study must include:
- Economic Feasibility
- Market Feasibility
- Technical Feasibility
- Financial Feasibility
- Management Feasibility
How long does it take to get a feasibility study and what is the cost?
Normally takes about 2 to 4 weeks for a feasibility study to be completed. The cost is dependent on the project type and location and is included by lenders as "Equity" in the project. For a quote concerning time for completion and cost, we will need the following items:
1. Company name
2. Company address
3. Project name
4. Project location
5. Copy of your business plan or overview of the venture
Quotes are provided in writing normally the same day.
How is a feasibility study different than an appraisal?
An appraisal in accordance with USPAP (Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice) is an Opinion of Value as the date of the appraisal. While it provides the lender with a basis of Loan to Value it does not provide the lender with details about market risks, market penetration, competitor analysis, debt service coverage ratio analysis, Internal Rate of Return analysis and other market and project factors that present risk related to the enterprise. The Feasibility Study does not provide a value, it is about risk.
Who do contact for a feasibility study?
To speak about a feasibility study for your loan application, please contact us at 1.888.661.4449 ext. 7. Donald Safranek.
Our website is https://www.wert-berater.com
About Wert-Berater, LLC
Wert-Berater, LLC has been in business since 1998 and only provides feasibility studies. We specialize in feasibility studies for government related programs including SBA and USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) and has provided thousands of studies over the years.
Contact
Donald Safranek
dsafranek@wert-berater.com
1-888-661-4449
Donald Joseph Safranek
Wert-Berater, Inc.
+1 888-661-4449
email us here