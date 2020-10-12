A Private Jet Flight Cost Calculator Enables You To Compare Infinite Private Jet Flight Prices In Seconds
Comparing jet card and charter prices is at your fingertips with QUICK COMPARE PRIVATE JET FLIGHT PRICING, exclusively from PRIVATE JET CARD COMPARISONS
PRIVATE JET CARD COMPARISONS' subscribers can instantly compare charter quotes or their fractional share pricing to over 800 different options from more than 50 jet card providers”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In addition to safety, service standards, flexibility, company history, and reputation, flight price is a driving factor for users of jet cards, on-demand private charters, and fractional ownership flights.
— Doug Gollan, Editor, Private Jet Card Comparisons
Private aviation consumers can now compare complicated jet card and membership pricing policies in seconds via Private Jet Card Comparisons' QUICK COMPARE FLIGHT PRICING, the first and only private jet flight cost tool of its kind.
Jet cards make flying easy. However, figuring out how much your flight will cost is not as simple as looking at published hourly rates.
"There are more than a half dozen small-print policy factors that can impact how much your jet card flight will end up costing. These factors not only vary between providers, but between programs from the same provider," said Doug Gollan, Founder and Editor of PRIVATE JET CARD COMPARISONS, a buyer's guide that enables private aviation users to figure out the best solutions, vendors, and specific programs for their unique flying needs.
The impact on what you pay can be huge.
On light jets, daily and segment minimums, the minimum time you will be charged for the flight, varies from 0 to 150 minutes between the over 250 programs in the PRIVATE JET CARD COMPARISONS' database.
For example, Company A has a 60-minute minimum on light jets and a $5,500 hourly rate. Company B advertises a $4,500 hourly rate, with a 120-minute minimum.
For a 120-minute flight, before considering other factors, Company A would charge $11,000 ($5,500 x 2 hours) versus $9,000 from Company B ($4,500 x 2 hours), a 22% difference.
Yet, for a 60-minute flight, Company A would cost you $5,500 ($5,500 x 1 hour) compared to $9,000 from Company B ($4,500 x its 2-hour minimum). The same flight on the same category aircraft with Company B costs 82% more than Company A.
The internally developed QUICK COMPARE, FLIGHT PRICING tool is available exclusively to paid subscribers at $250 for 12 months.
"You earn back the cost of the subscription 10 times over the first time you use it," Gollan noted.
Subscribers who own fractional shares or have charter quotes can now easily compare their current solution costs versus jet card options.
The subscriber enters the estimated flight minutes for the flight they want to compare. They also enter the number of hours they expect to fly during the next 12 months. This amortizes the membership fees some programs charge into the flight pricing.
They can instantly compare charter quotes or their fractional share pricing to over 800 different options from more than 50 jet card providers.
"About 70% of jet card users have more than one solution. Now, any private aviation user can figure out which option is best for each trip," Gollan said.
QUICK COMPARE PRIVATE JET FLIGHT PRICING factors:
– Published hourly rates
– Daily minimums
– Taxi time charges and whether they are included or added to daily minimums
– Federal Excise Tax
– Peak day surcharges
– Deicing fees, including the ability to compare programs that don’t include it by using the estimated additional charge on a per-flight basis
– Fuel surcharges
– Initiation fees
– Monthly and annual membership charges
Additionally, subscribers can compare:
- Specific companies from more than 50 providers
- Providers they are considering side-by-side
- Ownership structure and company size of providers
- Safety standards and third-party safety ratings from Argus, Wyvern, and IS-BAO
- Types of aircraft offered, seat guarantees
- Upgrade and downgrade options
- Published hourly rates
- Service areas and destination surcharges
- How trips are priced – estimated or actual flight time, mileage or dynamic pricing
- Refund policy and escrow account options to protect your money
- Peak days and peak day surcharges
- Roundtrip and long-flight discounts
- Lead time for bookings and cancelations
- Segment and daily minimums
- WiFi availability
- Policies for bringing pets and extra charges
- The minimum age for unaccompanied minors
- Lifestyle perks and related partnerships
PRIVATE JET CARD COMPARISONS is the only jet card membership and solutions comparison website that does not sell subscriber contact information to jet companies or accept referral fees. Instead, it provides updated, unbiased, and comprehensive data while protecting subscriber privacy.
Subscribers also have access to its JET CARD DECIDER service at no extra fee. Subscribers answer brief questions about their private jet travel needs. PRIVATE JET CARD COMPARISONS provides an expert, custom analysis of the solutions that best meet their needs, from on-demand charter to fractional and whole aircraft ownership, jet sharing, jet cards, and memberships. The report provides specific jet card providers and programs to begin the buying process understanding the strengths and weaknesses of each provider. The BEST PRIVATE JET CHARTER BROKERS GUIDE includes 85 vetted brokers with third-party consumer reviews ratings, is included in the annual subscription.
Doug Gollan
Private Jet Card Comparisons
+1 917-328-6518
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn