Civil society asks for solutions in president's message

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 11 - Members of the civil society expect to hear on Thursday (15) from the President of Angola, João Lourenço, a message to the Nation that is focused on solutions and answers to the issues related to poverty, education, road rehabilitation, unemployment, economic programs and transport. ,

President João Lourenço is expected to convey, in the National Assembly, a message to the country on the State of the Nation, during the solemn opening of the Parliamentary Year 2020-2021, a constitutional imperative.

ANGOP interviewed some religious, academics, business people and association leaders in 15 of the country's 18 provinces, for a preview of what the presidential speech could be.

In Lunda Sul, the university teacher, Anatoli Ginga, expects João Lourenço to address the issue of electricity supply to that province from the Laúca Hydroelectric Plant (Malanje), the interconnection of the country's three rail networks and the rehabilitation of roads in the eastern region of the country.

Given the current national and international situation, aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic, the hotel businessman Pedro Domingos, also from Lunda Sul, is waiting for a message focused on ongoing economic programs.

Mr. Domingos says he hopes that the speech will fundamentally indicate ways to reduce bureaucracy in adhering to the Program to Support Production, Diversification of Exports and Substitution of Imports (Prodesi) and the Credit Support Project (PAC).

In Cunene, the acting provincial secretary of the Youth Council, Joaquim Chivela Praia, says he hopes that the President bring "more hope to young people, particularly those who seek to fulfill their dream of attending higher education, without having to travel to other parts of the country.

Businessman Lino Tchipita Pedro, from Cuando Cubango, expects that the Angolan statesman will give indications for a greater opening of credit to investment in the private business sector, taking into account the reduction of prices in inter-provincial transport, which is negatively reflected in the costs of goods brought from other parts of the country.

The problem of the first employment and obtaining a home for young people is, in the opinion of Miguel Tchissingui, executive secretary of the Youth Council in Cuando Cubango, a transversal issue that should be appreciated by João Lourenço at the opening of the Parliamentary Year.

In Zaire province, the coordinator of the traditional authorities in the region, Afonso Mendes, expects an approach on the construction of the oil refinery in Soyo municipality and the new Mbanza Kongo airport.