Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 323 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,208 in the last 365 days.

Frahm Digital Announces New Service Locations in Minnesota

two people using a computer, with an overlay of local Gooogle searches

Help People Find Your Business in the Minneapolis Suburbs

Website development and SEO company now serving South-Southwest suburbs of Minneapolis

BLOOMINGTON, MINNESOTA, U.S.A., October 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To help provide digital marketing services to a broader range of Minnesota-based businesses, Frahm Digital, a Minneapolis SEO company, has announced an expansion into the South-Southwestern suburbs of Minneapolis. Offering a wide array of digital services, Frahm Digital now offers its effective website strategies and campaigns to local businesses located in Bloomington, Richfield, Edina, Eden Prairie and more.

“As a Minnesota-based small business ourselves, helping local businesses find success online both locally and around the country is our passion,” said Michael Frahm, owner, Frahm Digital. “We know the importance of a strong website presence, and pride ourselves on helping both regional small businesses and global Fortune 500 companies with their website development, marketing and management.”

Taking a comprehensive approach to business success online, Frahm Digital focuses on a wide array of online services, with specialties in web design, SEO and copywriting. Custom website development serves to increase aesthetic appeal of an organization online, while organic marketing plans and creative content drive new and unique audiences.

“In addition to our service offerings, we’re recognized by clients for breaking away from traditional agency models, which can be hindered by organizational inefficiencies and excessive overhead,” added Frahm. “With a centralized group of highly skilled specialists, we’re able to source talent that pairs with each unique client’s needs.”

Frahm Digital has partnered with numerous companies throughout the region, state and country, across a wide swath of industries including event and music production, financial services, healthcare, food and beverage, aviation and more. The company touts its unique versatility and wealth of experience as an asset for those businesses that want to succeed within the digital sphere. With its new service locations in the Southwest suburbs of Minneapolis, the team now brings its proven strategies to an additional base of clients in the areas.

About Frahm Digital
Frahm Digital is owned and operated by Mike Frahm. Officially founded in 2017, the website development company was born out of a growing freelance model that’s been Mike’s passion project for nearly a decade. While Mike gained experience at award-winning digital agencies in the Twin Cities, he was at the same time focused on growing business with a proven approach to SEO, content marketing and web design. Today, our company has worked with Fortune 500 companies, main-street businesses and everything in between, growing the online presence of dozens of clients with our SEO solutions. To learn more, visit https://frahmdigital.com.

Mike Frahm
Frahm Digital
email us here
+1 612-340-8602
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Frahm Digital Announces New Service Locations in Minnesota

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.