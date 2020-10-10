Frahm Digital Announces New Service Locations in Minnesota

Help People Find Your Business in the Minneapolis Suburbs

Website development and SEO company now serving South-Southwest suburbs of Minneapolis

BLOOMINGTON, MINNESOTA, U.S.A., October 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To help provide digital marketing services to a broader range of Minnesota-based businesses, Frahm Digital, a Minneapolis SEO company, has announced an expansion into the South-Southwestern suburbs of Minneapolis. Offering a wide array of digital services, Frahm Digital now offers its effective website strategies and campaigns to local businesses located in Bloomington, Richfield, Edina, Eden Prairie and more.

“As a Minnesota-based small business ourselves, helping local businesses find success online both locally and around the country is our passion,” said Michael Frahm, owner, Frahm Digital. “We know the importance of a strong website presence, and pride ourselves on helping both regional small businesses and global Fortune 500 companies with their website development, marketing and management.”

Taking a comprehensive approach to business success online, Frahm Digital focuses on a wide array of online services, with specialties in web design, SEO and copywriting. Custom website development serves to increase aesthetic appeal of an organization online, while organic marketing plans and creative content drive new and unique audiences.

“In addition to our service offerings, we’re recognized by clients for breaking away from traditional agency models, which can be hindered by organizational inefficiencies and excessive overhead,” added Frahm. “With a centralized group of highly skilled specialists, we’re able to source talent that pairs with each unique client’s needs.”

Frahm Digital has partnered with numerous companies throughout the region, state and country, across a wide swath of industries including event and music production, financial services, healthcare, food and beverage, aviation and more. The company touts its unique versatility and wealth of experience as an asset for those businesses that want to succeed within the digital sphere. With its new service locations in the Southwest suburbs of Minneapolis, the team now brings its proven strategies to an additional base of clients in the areas.

About Frahm Digital

Frahm Digital is owned and operated by Mike Frahm. Officially founded in 2017, the website development company was born out of a growing freelance model that’s been Mike’s passion project for nearly a decade. While Mike gained experience at award-winning digital agencies in the Twin Cities, he was at the same time focused on growing business with a proven approach to SEO, content marketing and web design. Today, our company has worked with Fortune 500 companies, main-street businesses and everything in between, growing the online presence of dozens of clients with our SEO solutions. To learn more, visit https://frahmdigital.com.