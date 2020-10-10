Equatorial Guinea has a reserved seat for you
The tourism sector has immensely benefited from the visionary leader, His Excellency Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, President of Equatorial Guinea.
When your ready for a rejuvenation, come to Equatorial Guinea”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sit back in the confines of your home, work place or social distance sanctuary, and know that across the Atlantic Ocean, Equatorial Guinea has a reserved seat for you.
Equatorial Guinea is the smallest country on the African continent. Located on the west Central African coast, they are no stranger to hosting visitors in unprecedented times. During the Ebola crisis, Equatorial Guinea went on to host the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations. Their prevention measures were applauded around the globe.
At The White House Eisenhower Executive Office Building on December 1, 2014, Don Victor Mooney, President of New York based H.R. 1242 Resilience Project, was called to a meeting in commemoration of World AIDS Day.
After formal remarks were given, Don Victor Mooney had an opportunity to ask Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) about his opinion on Equatorial Guinea preparation for the African Cup of Nations soccer match. Dr. Fauci went on to say, they are doing all the things science recommends, they will be fine.
During the initial wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the administration took stringent protocols to protect the population. Under the direction of the Vice-President, H. E. Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, Equatorial Guinea became the first African country to distribute remdesivir.
A report published October 8, 2020 in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers confirmed the benefits of remdesivir for treating people hospitalized for COVID-19.
Remdesivir, an antiviral drug, has emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treating anyone hospitalized for COVID-19. That authorization means that doctors can prescribe the intravenous (IV) drug for people who are infected with SARS-CoV-2 and have been hospitalized.
Equatorial Guinea has used the profits from natural resources to develop the infrastructure to match European standards. From roads, schools, hospitals, housing, airports, human development and the tourism sector, the country is grounded for sustainable development. The tourism sector has immensely benefited from the visionary leader, His Excellency Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, President of Equatorial Guinea.
At Sofitel Malabo Sipopo Le Golf, a 18-hole golf course set by the sea awaits you. Don't worry, they have a wide selection of professional clubs. If you want to immerse yourself deeper into the African forest, Grand Hotel Djibloho Oyala is the perfect match. It only takes a small commuter flight to President Obiang Nguema International Airport in Mongomo.
Whether your taste is ecotourism, nature walks, bird watching, deep-sea fishing, white sand beaches, or yoga retreats, Equatorial Guinea has something for you. Equatorial Guinea is also set up to host meetings and conventions. Whenever your ready, Equatorial Guinea has a reserved seat for you, said Don Victor Mooney.
Lufthansa, Air France, Ethiopian Airlines and a few others can bring you to the 'Pearl in the Ocean'. United States passport holders are not required to obtain a visa for entrance into Equatorial Guinea. For more visit Embassy of Guinea Ecuatorial in Washington, D.C. (https://www.egembassydc.com).
