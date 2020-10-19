The Finance Suite is one of the most comprehensive financial solution available today
Through this groundbreaking system business owners can ensure their business is setup to meet lending credibility standards.
Business credit allows the business to qualify for its own credit where the business owner isn’t liable for their business debts”MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creditguymke LLC has added some revolutionary new financial programs into their unique funding system the Business Finance Suite.
— Lamont Smith
The finance suite is the most comprehensive financial solution available today. Through this groundbreaking system business owners can ensure their business is setup to meet lending credibility standards.
Businesses can then gain access to more financial programs and sources than are available anywhere else. Every legitimate business financial option available today is also available through the financial suite. This opens the doors for businesses to obtain access to cash funding even if they have challenged personal credit or are just starting a new business.
“What has just been added to our finance suite is mind-blowing,” says Lamont Smith from Creditguymke LLC. “We have recently had some of our private investors really step up and provide clients access to exclusive financing programs that just aren’t available anywhere else,” says Lamont Smith.
The finance suite has always provided access to standard conventional bank programs such as SBA 7 and 504 loans. The suite has also given business owners access to programs which aren’t available at most conventional banks including account receivable and purchase order financing, inventory and equipment financing, even equipment leasing and equipment sale lease-back funding options.
Plus, the financial suite provides business owner access to many programs which they can be approved for, even if they have challenged credit. Some of these programs include 401k financing, securities-based lines of credit, revenue financing, even merchant advances.
“And if a client does have good personal credit, this opens the door for them to qualify for even more unsecured financing options where they can get money even as a startup business or if they can’t supply financials,” says Lamont Smith.
Of all the financing the finance suite has, these new funding programs make it even easier for business owners to secure funding. A few of the newly added programs include a solution for auto dealers known as Floor Plan Financing.
This allows dealers to use their existing floor plan of automobiles as collateral to secure funding. Plus, the new visa funding program helps E-2 and EB-5 visa applicants qualify for credit lines, which is a requirement for applicants of those programs to qualify.
Through the finance suite, Creditguymke LLC also helps business owners get approved for business credit. This helps the business owner build credit for the business, without the owner having to personally guarantee the debts. “Business credit allows the business to qualify for its own credit where the business owner isn’t liable for their business debts,” says Lamont Smith.
Also, business credit can be obtained for the business with no personal credit check required from the business owner. This makes it a perfect solution for business owners with less than stellar credit. Through the finance suite businesses can obtain credit at places like Staples, Dell, Amazon, and more.
And business owners can obtain Visa, MasterCard for their business that can be used in most retail stores.
“The finance suite has revolutionized the lending industry,” says Lamont Smith. “Now with these newly added financial products, we can help even more business owners obtain the capital they need to grow the business of their dreams”.
To learn more about the exclusive Business Finance Suite and their newly added financial programs you can visit www.creditguymke.com or call 262.228.6087.
Lamont Smith
Creditguymke LLC
262.228.6087
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook