October 09, 2020 - New Jersey Division of Fire Safety Kicks Off Annual Scholastic Fire Safety Poster Contest

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, October 09, 2020

Contest Provides Platform for Students to Learn About Fire Safety

TRENTON, NJ - National Fire Prevention Week, which runs October 4-10, marks the annual kickoff for the New Jersey Fire Protection and Prevention Association (NJFPPA) and New Jersey Division of Fire Safety (DFS) Scholastic Fire Safety Poster Contest. The contest encourages students to give their artistic interpretation of a theme advanced each year by the National Fire Protection Association. This year, K-12 students will enter artwork supporting this year’s theme, ‘Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen.’

“The annual fire safety poster contest is a long-standing tradition in New Jersey used as a way to creatively engage young people and their families in fire safety. I’m thrilled that we are still able to carry it out despite the ongoing public health crisis,” said Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver, who serves as Commissioner of the Department of Community Affairs (DCA).

“Despite the cancellation of the F.I.R.E. Bowl last spring due to school closures, we are continuing with yet another fire safety poster contest,” said Richard Mikutsky, DFS Director and New Jersey State Fire Marshal. “We will not let the pandemic stand in the way of getting important fire safety messages to our children and their parents.”

Students from across the state in both public and private schools are eligible to compete for cash prizes in seven (7) different divisions. Posters should promote fire prevention and encourage fire safety awareness in the home, school, and community.

Contest rules and entry forms are available for viewing and download on the Division’s website and on the Department of Community Affairs’ social media sites.

The Division uses a community risk reduction (CRR) approach to identify, prioritize and evaluate fire risks, threats, and hazards. In partnership with invested stakeholders and the community, they implement strategies like the poster contest to inform the public about fire safety preparedness. The fire safety poster contest is the longest-running community risk reduction public education program in the state.

The Division of Fire Safety serves as the central fire service agency in the State. The Division is responsible for the development and enforcement of the State Uniform Fire Code, as well as engaging the public on community risk reduction strategies, assisting in fire department preparedness and conducting firefighter training programs.

