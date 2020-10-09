FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contacts

Bowser Administration Launches moveDC 2021, Encourages Residents to Share Their Transportation Vision

(WASHINGTON, DC) - Today, the Bowser administration, through the DC Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced the launch of moveDC 2021, the long-range plan that will set the 25-year vision for the District’s multimodal transportation system. Residents from across all eight wards who drive, walk, bike, or take public transit will be asked to provide input that will help shape the plan.

“Since Mayor Bowser took office in 2015, DDOT has made huge strides toward building a safer, greener, and more accessible transportation system--this would not have been possible without input from residents across the District,” said DDOT Director Jeff Marootian. “The feedback we collect in the coming weeks will not only inform moveDC2021, but also further our work to secure the District’s position as a leader in public transportation.”

Over the next several weeks, DDOT will solicit feedback from residents to help:

Streamline the goals, policies, and strategies that guide transportation investments

Map priority network for bicycles, transit, and freight to achieve mode shift goals

Set metrics to track progress and measure success

Ensure that equity is a key consideration in making transportation decisions

Develop a plan that reflects current values and meets federal requirements

Residents can participate in moveDC2021 in one of the following ways:

Call DDOT (202-599-7371) during the following Telephone Office Hours:

Tuesday, October 20, 2020, 7:00 pm-8:00 pm

Thursday, October 22, 2020, 10:00 am-11:00 am

Tuesday, October 27, 2020, 7:00 pm-8:00 pm

Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 10:00am -11:00 am

For more information about moveDC 2021, visit the plan website www.wemovedc.org.

The mission of the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) is to enhance the quality of life for District residents and visitors by ensuring that people, goods, and information move efficiently and safely with minimal adverse impact on residents and the environment.

