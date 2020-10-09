SocialBox.Biz Empowering Local Organisations to Reach Scope 3 Emissions and Digital Exclusion Goals
SocialBox.Biz initiative explored how outdated IT is handled by universities, schools, and colleges.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's clear that local universities and other organisations have one major issue in common: they have old IT, and they need to find ways to handle their outdated IT while reaching Scope 3 emissions and digital exclusion goals. SocialBox.Biz has spent time considering these issues and says their Laptops for the Homeless Initiative provides a single seamless solution.
When SocialBox.Biz reached out to staff at University of Edinburgh, they discovered that the university is using a circular economy system to give old IT new life through various local initiatives that help reduce Scope 3 emissions while helping those in need. SocialBox.Biz has been a major advocate for programs of this nature for years, and , and the University of Edinburgh website features excellent studies on how much energy and natural resources go into the processes of making new electronics.
Responding to SocialBox.Biz one University of Edinburgh spokesperson said: "Digital inclusion has been one of the pledges made and delivered on by the University under past Social Impact Pledges, and continues to be a strategic priority for the University through its community engagement work. As a founding member of the independent monitoring organisation, Electronics Watch, the University has been working to make its electronics use more socially responsible."
The SocialBox.Biz team said: "We have been helping organisations meet their sustainability goals and we know that local social impact is very important for Universities to show non-education benefits that their institutions bring to the society to attract students and grants. For councils social obligation is even more real when it comes to improving local areas as it is well in within the remit of local councils to help people in need with digital inclusion."
The University of Law, University of Surrey, Hounsow Council, Waltham Forest Council, Westminster City Council, Enfield Council and Greater London Authority have also been involved with SocialBox.Biz.
Cllr Dinah Barry, Enfield Community First Group Leader said: “The work Socialbox.biz does benefits everyone: those who donate know they have put something they no longer need to good use, those who do the upgrades learn and develop valuable skills and of course those who receive the laptops and tablets are once more able to see and speak to their loved ones, ending the misery of loneliness and isolation. Finally we all benefit – less damage is done to our environment because fewer resources are taken from the planet. As one of my residents wrote: ‘I was particularly pleased to know that reconditioned laptops are going to be available to those in need. So many of my older friends have never joined the computer and internet generation. Now is definitely the time to learn new skills. They are at an extreme disadvantage otherwise.’”
SocialBox.Biz aims to add more universities, schools, and councils looking to meet social obligations to the Laptops for Homeless Initiative, and SocialBox.Biz is now offering a low cost consultancy for councils to help create digital inclusion initiatives in their local area, reduce digital exclusion, and meet policies such as The Climate Change Act.
House of Lords and Local Elected Members across parties signed a letter to help SocialBox.Biz to extend their initiative that places working reused laptops with open source software into the hands of those in accommodation services. SocialBox.Biz is highlighting the importance of digital inclusion now more than ever.
One of the signatories, London Liberal Democrat Councillor Anton Georgiou said: “Everyone deserves access to the tools to enable them to achieve their full potential. The work being done by SocialBox.Biz, is leading the way with initiatives like Laptops for the Homeless and Vulnerable.”
Councillor David van der Burg, a Green Party Councillor from St. Helens said: “Digital inclusion is incredibly important, and by reusing equipment you are helping to reduce waste and other environmental impacts.”
