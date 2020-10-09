Manitoba continues renewable fuel leadership with proposed increase to biofuel blend levels in gasoline and diesel fuel
The Government of Manitoba regulations would increase the renewable content from 2% to 5% in diesel and from 8.5% to 10% in gasoline, effective January 2021
Since 2009, Manitoba has reduced over 4 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions, with direct economic benefit for Manitoba’s agricultural producers and processors.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Government of Manitoba has opened a 45-day comment period on draft regulations to increase the renewable content from 2% to 5% in diesel and from 8.5% to 10% in gasoline, effective January 1, 2021.
— Ian Thomson , ABFC President
Manitoba was the first Canadian province to implement a 2% renewable content blend requirement in diesel fuel in 2009, an action that was followed by other provinces with both British Colombia and Ontario now having 4% renewable content requirements. With the proposed increase to 5%, Manitoba will establish the highest minimum renewable fuel blend requirements in diesel fuel in Canada. In addition, Manitoba proposes to increase ethanol blend levels from 8.5% to 10%, which matches the Ontario requirement which was implemented in January 2020.
Ian Thomson, President of Advanced Biofuels Canada, lauded the province’s leadership. “With this important milestone, Manitoba moves to implement a key component of the Climate and Green Plan strategy. The province’s agricultural and forestry sectors and biofuel production facilities will benefit from new demand closer to home, and expanding biofuel availability will give Manitoba families more choice at the pump. Other jurisdictions have shown us that Manitoba’s trajectory of higher biofuel inclusion is fully feasible and, if Canada’s provinces are to meet their climate targets, biofuels are indispensable. Biofuels have been a bright spot in the challenging global trade dynamics of recent years, and continued innovation by Canadian farmers, foresters, and researchers shows that we can sustainably support growing global demand for clean fuels.”
Since implementing its renewable fuel policies in both gasoline (2008) and diesel (2009), Manitoba has reduced over 4 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions, and seen the direct economic benefit for Manitoba’s agricultural producers and processors in both domestic and export markets.
Advanced Biofuels Canada/ Biocarburants avancés Canada is the national voice for producers, distributors, and technology developers of advanced biofuels and synthetic fuels. Our members are global leaders in commercial production of advanced biofuels, with over 14 billion litres of installed annual capacity worldwide. Our members include Canada’s leading advanced biofuels producers and technology innovators and are actively developing new clean liquid fuels production and distribution assets and operations in Canada. For information on Advanced Biofuels Canada and our members, visit: www.advancedbiofuels.ca.
