Joyce L. Randall, Acclaimed Minister and Educator, Chosen One of L.A.’s 100 Most Fascinating People for 2020

Joyce L. Randall

“We're honored to include acclaimed author, Joyce Randall, into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joyce L. Randall, minister and educator, has been chosen by the “Best of Los Angeles Award” community as one of L.A.’s 100 most fascinating people, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the “Best of Los Angeles Award” community.

“With all of Joyce Randall's incredible achievements in the field of ministry and education, it’s easy to see why she has earned a place on L.A.’s 100 Most Fascinating People list” said DeRose.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed five years ago and consists of over 7,000 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Joyce Randall into our L.A.’s 100 Most Fascinating List."

Joyce Randall is a native daughter of Memphis, Tennessee, born to Jeff and Marjorie Agnew. She earned both her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her Ryan Professionally Clear Credential from the Graduate School of Education at UCLA. Joyce taught biology for 25 years, 7 years in the Compton Unified School District and 12 years in the Inglewood Unified School District, and now entering her 6th year in the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD). Joyce is a product of LAUSD: Marvin Avenue Elementary; Foshay Jr. High; Webster Jr. High; and Crenshaw High School. Presently she is an Itinerant Elder in the African Methodist Episcopal Church, at First AME Church, Los Angeles; Rev. Dr. J. Edgar Boyd, Pastor; Mrs. Florence Boyd, First Lady. She has been married by grace for 42 years. They are the proud parents of four sons, and proud grandparents. Joyce has a good old southern supportive family and extensive extended family.

She blossomed in ministry at Bethel AME Church, Los Angeles (Rev. J. Edgar. Boyd and Florence Boyd First Family), being prepared for Christian ministry. She co-founded Bethel’s Girl Scout Program with Cynthia Notto and Ruby Thomas. Joyce sang with the Cathedral Choir and the Hallelujah Voices Choir, serving as a Sunday School Teacher, Steward on Steward Board #1, and Education Chair in the Lena Jordan Unit of the Women’s Missionary Society, Lay Organization Secretary; Director of Christian Education, Vacation Bible School Director, and retooled the Tutoring Program.

In the Inglewood Unified School District, Joyce served as a Mentor Teacher; California Teachers Association Representative to State Council, Minority Representative, California Teacher’s Association Intern, Grievance Chair for the Inglewood Teachers Association, Drill Team Advisor, Pep Squad Advisor, Accreditation Team Member, Program Quality Review Team Member, Science Department Chair, Inglewood Council of PTA’s President and the list goes on.

Joyce shared a spiritually rich experience with Rev. Cecil L. “Chip” Murray and Bernadine Murray, First Family, for 8 years. She served as the Director of Christian Education, Senior Services and Special Projects from 1995 to 1998, and 2000-2005, supervising Sunday School, the Nursery, Vacation Bible School, and the Tutorial Program for First AME. She was also the Founding minister for The Golden Touch, a support group providing spiritual renewal, education, information, and service to those who are 50 years of age and over. She provided many field trips and support services for seniors for over 8 years. Rev. Randall served as the Women’s Bible Study instructor. She also served with Rev. Murray’s Director of Economic Development, Rev. Mark Whitlock, on the development of projects with FAME Renaissance. And finally for a 9 year period she was the first point of contact for all funerals at First AME Church.

Among her many associations, Joyce is a Past Matron and traveler with the Order of the Eastern Star, Esther Chapter #108; a past member of OES Hillcrest #88, a past member of the Charter Study Commission, City of Inglewood; Member of NAACP; former Education Chair NAACP Beverly Hills/Hollywood; former Member-At-Large NAACP State of California; Boy Scouts of America Membership and Religion Chair, Los Angeles Area Council; former Top Ladies of Distinction member, Ladera Heights; Inglewood Women of Vision Chaplain; former Church Women United, Los Angeles Chapter Secretary; former New Frontier Democratic Club, Recording Secretary; former New Frontier Democratic Club 2nd Vice President; former 51st AD Los Angeles County Democratic Party Alternate; Grant writing consultant; Workshop, Retreat, Seminar presenter; and a Chaplain for the Los Angeles Police Department. She was an LAPD Explorer of Post 833, out of WLA as a teenager. Rev. Randall served as President of Church Women United Southern California Southern Nevada State Unit and the President of Church Women United South Bay. At First AME Church she served as the Women’s Bible Study Teacher, Sunday School, and First Fruits Children’s Choir. Currently he is the Spiritual Advisor for the Marriage Ministry,

Joyce accepted Christ at a very early age in Memphis, Tennessee, at Calvary Baptist Church (Rev. and Mrs. Ragsdale), first family. She was baptized in Los Angeles, at Southern Missionary Baptist (Rev. Dr. Kelly Key/Pastor), at the age of 12, by youth pastor, Rev. Joe (Nuekie) Gates (retired), nurtured by Rev. Wilbur McCall (retired), beloved Pastor of St. Stephens Baptist Church, Valinda, and embraced as a member of Mt. Moriah MBC while still a young adult in college by beloved pastor, Rev. Melvin (Jackie) Von Wade Sr.

In February 2007, Rev. Randall was appointed as the first clergywoman, Executive Director of the Los Angeles Council of Churches, in the 97-year history of the council. She has served as the Editor of the League of Women Voters, Beach Cities, Voter Guide, for two years. In November 2009, Rev, Randall was appointed the Director of Christian Education for Brookins Community AME Church. In January 2010 Rev. Randall was appointed as the Executive Minister of Brookins Community AME Church, and Business Administrator in November 2010.

Having completed all academic requirements upon conquering a last required test she will earn a well deserved Master’s in Education and a Preliminary Administrative Credential from Cal State University Los Angeles. Her end goal is to impact the way curriculum is taught especially in Science. She is a December 2015 graduate of the University of Phoenix with a Certificate to Teach English Learners. With Prayer she will be a doctoral candidate in religion and education in 2021.

She is published in Windows of Life, September 2008. She is preparing to publish, again. Check your local bookshelves soon. Bottom line she knows only what you do for Christ will last

