State launches pilot incentive program for energy storage paired with renewable energy systems

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources (OER) announced today the launch of a new $1.5 million pilot program which provides incentives for energy storage paired with renewable energy systems.

"Energy storage is an exciting technology that can help the state meet its clean energy goals," said Nicholas S. Ucci, State Energy Commissioner. "Electric storage can help match the timing of renewable energy generation with when we need electricity the most. These technologies can also enhance grid resiliency for Rhode Islanders, such as keeping the lights on and critical systems functioning during power outages. This pilot incentive program will provide valuable data and insight on future energy storage growth in the Rhode Island marketplace."

Both residential and commercial projects are eligible for this program. In order to qualify, all energy storage systems must be paired with a new renewable installation. Storage projects must also meet the technical requirements of National Grid's demand response program, called ConnectedSolutions, with the aim of ensuring all systems have the capabilities to participate in demand reductions during peak events and help reduce energy costs for Rhode Island electric customers.

The incentive program is being made available through Rhode Island Commerce's Renewable Energy Fund and supported thanks to the state's participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). Incentives will be made available in four rounds between September 2020 and May 2021. More information may be found at the Rhode Island Commerce website: https://commerceri.com/financing/renewable-energy-fund/.

The launch of this energy storage pilot program is the latest effort by the state to foster a clean, affordable, and reliable energy system for all Rhode Islanders. In January 2020, Governor Raimondo signed an executive order committing Rhode Island to meet 100 percent of its electricity demand with renewables by the end of the decade – a nation-leading initiative. Executive Order 20-01 directs the state's Office of Energy Resources to conduct an economic and energy market analysis and develop actionable policies and programs to reach this goal.

For more information on OER's programs and initiatives, please visit www.energy.ri.gov.

To read more about how Rhode Island is addressing climate change mitigation and resiliency, please visit: http://climatechange.ri.gov.