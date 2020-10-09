DHS Call Center Hours Changing on October 9, 2020

Due to the exceptionally high volume of calls coming into the Rhode Island Department of Human Services Call Center, our call center hours will change today, Friday, October 9, 2020.

There will be no incoming calls allowed to enter the system after 2:45 p.m. This 45-minute decrease, DHS typically takes calls until 3:30 p.m., is being done to ensure that our workers can respond to the callers who are currently waiting to speak to an agent.

Due to Monday's holiday, the Call Center will open again at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause as we strive to work efficiently and effectively for all our customers.