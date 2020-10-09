Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 658 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,545 in the last 365 days.

FREE Resilience Strategies Training- Save the Date!

SAVE THE DATE!  Monday, October 26, 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM

The National Readiness and Emergency Management for Schools (REMS) in partnership with the Maine Department of Education’s School Safety Center (MSSC) presents!  

Resilience Strategies for Educators and Community Partners: Techniques for Self-Care and Peer Support Train-the Educator

This session is designed to provide a learning opportunity for school and district caregivers to better understand, and teach others, resilience strategies following emergency events. (COVID-19 certainly qualifies!) The intended audiences for this training include but are not limited to: school counselors, school psychologists, school social workers, school and district administrators, educators and support staff, and community partners such as local mental/ behavioral health practitioners and SROs/police.

Free participation is limited to 475 attendees.

The registration link will be posted next week. For more information view this flyer (PDF)

The staff at the MSSC hope to see you there, virtually of course!

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

FREE Resilience Strategies Training- Save the Date!

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.