Missing Man, Francestown

CONTACT: Lieutenant William Boudreau (603) 271-3361 October 9, 2020

Francestown, NH – Thomas Peters, 68, of Francestown, NH, was reported missing at approximately 11:00 p.m. on October 8. His family reported him overdue after he left for his daily walk at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday and failed to return home. A State Police Helicopter and State Police K9 unit responded but were unable to locate Peters during the overnight hours. At 6:15 a.m. Friday morning, Conservation Officers were notified about the missing man.

Fish and Game Conservation Officers arrived on scene at 7:30 a.m. Friday. Based on Peters’s medical history and the near freezing temperatures, Conservation Officers immediately initiated a search of the area. A Fish and Game K9 Unit, Conservation Officers utilizing ATVs, a State Police K9 Unit, Francestown Fire and Rescue Department, Francestown Police Department, New England K9 Search and Rescue, and the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team were all involved in the search.

At approximately 9:47 a.m., Peters who had become disoriented and was forced to spend the night in the woods, heard vehicle traffic and made his way out to Pleasant Pond Road. He was located, uninjured, by a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputy who was responding to the area to help with the search. Peters was approximately 3.5 miles from his residence in the area of Pleasant Pond. The Deputy transported Peters back to his residence where he was reunited with his family. He was then transported to the hospital by Peterborough Fire and Rescue Ambulance as a precaution.

