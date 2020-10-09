Civil Investigator – Medicaid Fraud and Residential Abuse Unit

The Vermont Medicaid Fraud Residential Abuse Unit (MFRAU) is a unit within the Vermont Attorney General’s Criminal Division. MFRAU is designated as the Medicaid fraud control unit for Vermont. Specifically, MFRAU is responsible for investigating and prosecuting (a) fraud by healthcare providers in the Vermont Medicaid program; (b) fraud in the administration of the Vermont Medicaid program; and (c) the abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation of individuals who live in Vermont skilled nursing facilities and board and care facilities. MFRAU also brings affirmative civil claims on behalf of the State to enforce Vermont’s laws. Finally, MFRAU works on cases arising under the Vermont False Claims Act involving Medicaid Fraud.

MFRAU is currently seeking a Civil Fraud Investigator to join its team. The MFRAU Civil Fraud Investigator will work with assistant attorneys general and MFRAU staff conducting confidential civil investigations of fraud by providers receiving Medicaid funds and to investigate abuse and neglect of residents in nursing homes, hospitals, and other residential healthcare facilities. The role includes general investigative work as well as conducting examinations of data and financial analysis. Experience in financial investigations or the fields of accounting, coding, medical billing, or healthcare are preferred. Duties are performed with a high degree of independence, but investigations may be pursued as part of a team or in conjunction with other agencies. Work is performed under the supervision of the Director of MFRAU.

The position is located at the Attorney General’s Office at 109 State Street in Montpelier, Vermont. The candidate must be willing to travel and work independently but within the structure of a government legal team.

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office’s Medicaid Fraud and Residential Abuse Unit receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $1,041,816 for Federal fiscal year FY 2021. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $347,272 for FY 2021, is funded by the State of Vermont.

In light of the COVID-19 crisis, employees of the Attorney General’s Office are working remotely until further notice. If necessary, initial interviews for this position will be conducted remotely via phone/video conference.