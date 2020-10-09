Senate Transportation Committee Approves Beach, Diegnan Bill to Authorize Toll Enforcement Reciprocity

Trenton – In response to numerous tolling violations being committed in New Jersey by out-of-state drivers, the Senate Transportation Committee approved legislation sponsored by Senators James Beach and Patrick Diegnan which would authorize reciprocal agreements for enforcement of toll violations with toll authorities from other states.

“Each year, millions of dollars in revenue are lost due to an inability to collect money owed to the state for toll violations,” said Senator Beach (Burlington/Camden). “In 2015, there were about $31 million in unpaid tolls in New Jersey alone, only $13 million of which was owed by in-state drivers. By creating the opportunity for interstate cooperation, it is my hope we can get some of that money back for the State of New Jersey and help our neighboring states to do the same.”

The bill, S-1789, would give state tolling authorities the ability to enter into reciprocity agreements with out-of-state tolling entities or have the Department of Transportation do so on their behalf. The bill includes New Jersey Turnpike Authority, South Jersey Turnpike Authority, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the Delaware River Port Authority, the Delaware River and Bay Authority, the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission and county bridge commissions.

“This bill would ensure that the state could easily collect toll fees and penalties for all offenses committed in New Jersey, even if the vehicle is registered in New York, Pennsylvania, or Delaware,” said Senator Diegnan (D-Middlesex). “By enacting this bill, we can collect revenue from these toll violations that would otherwise be lost.”

This bill cleared committee by a vote of 5-0.