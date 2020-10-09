Senator Santarsiero Announces $535,425 in State Funding to Area Fire, Rescue and EMS

BUCKS COUNTY – October 9, 2020 – State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) announced twenty-six area fire, rescue, and EMS will receive $535,425 in funding to offset expenses related to COVID-19, under the COVID-19 Crisis Fire, Rescue and EMS grant from the Office of State Fire Commissioner (OSFC).

“Our fire, rescue, and EMS workers dedicate themselves to serving our communities and have been on the frontlines of keeping us healthy and safe, long before this pandemic started,” said Sen. Santarsiero. “These funding awards are critical to supporting the efforts of these brave men and women, who have continued to respond to the needs of our community, often with diminished resources, during these unprecedented times.”

The funding awards in Senate District 10 are as follows:

Chalfont Chemical Fire Engine Company: $25,342

Doylestown Fire Co. No. 1: $25,342

Dublin Volunteer Fire Company: $24,520

Fairless Hills Volunteer Fire Co.: $23,973

Falls Township Fire Company #1: $25,342

Haycock Fire Company No 1: $23,973

Hilltown Township Volunteer Fire Company: $25,342

Levittown Fire Company 1 Falls Township: $25,342

Morrisville Fire Company: $23,836

New Hope Eagle Fire Company: $11,094

Newtown Fire Association: $25,068

Newtown Township: $11,094

Ottsville Volunteer Fire Company: $24,931

Perkasie Fire Company No. 1: $24,931

Plumsteadville Volunteer Fire Company: $25,342

Point Pleasant Fire Company: $23,151

Silverdale Volunteer Fire Company: $23,562

Tullytown Fire Company: $23,425

Upper Makefield Fire Company: $25,068

Levittown-Fairless Hills Rescue Squad: $5,856

Central Bucks Ambulance and Rescue Unit: $15,048

Chalfont Emergency Medical Services, Inc. $15,048

Grand View Hospital: $15,048

Newtown American Legion Ambulance Squad, Inc.: $15,048

Point Pleasant Plumsteadville EMS: $14,945

Yardley Makefield Emergency Unit: $13,754

For more information on the COVID-19 Crisis Fire, Rescue and EMS grants, visit the OSFC website.