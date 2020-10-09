Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FDF response to the Chancellor's business support measures

9 October 2020

FDF response to the Chancellor's business support measures

Responding to the Chancellor's announcement on further support for businesses, FDF's Chief Executive, Ian Wright CBE, said:

“The Chancellor's introduction of support for hospitality and other businesses forced to close by Government restrictions in locked-down areas is very welcome. It does not, however, address the difficulties for those suppliers to businesses which are forced to close. These - including many food manufacturers which provide meals, drinks and other products - are equally vulnerable to the impacts of Government measures. Through no fault of their own, they face being shut with no income. Without additional support for the supply chain throughout lockdown, many of these 'squeezed middle' suppliers will simply not survive."

“While many manufacturers are managing to adapt and find new routes to market, that just doesn't work for others. When the Government is ordering businesses to close it is the duty of the Treasury to intervene at scale and with speed. Otherwise thousands of jobs, companies and livelihoods will be lost for ever.”

More news on the Members' website.

Contact Ted Woodward, Corporate Affairs Division, at: ted.woodward@fdf.org.uk, or +44 (0) 20 7420 7140.

