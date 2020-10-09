October 06, 2020 - New Jersey Division of Fire Safety Recognizes National Fire Prevention Week

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, October 06, 2020

Division Kicks Off the Week with an Annual Scholastic Fire Safety Poster Contest and Operation 7: Save a Life Alarm Giveaways

TRENTON, NJ - The New Jersey Division of Fire Safety (NJDFS) today announced that it is joining local fire departments across the state to celebrate National Fire Prevention Week (FPW), which runs October 4-11. The national celebration, which touts the theme “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen,” provides an opportunity to raise awareness about fire safety.

“The ongoing pandemic has brought many new challenges to our communities this year, but we do not want fire safety to be forgotten as we continue to fight this virus,” said Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver, who serves as Commissioner of the Department of Community Affairs (DCA) “This week is an opportune time to check those fire and carbon monoxide detectors to help ensure you and your loved ones are safe. Governor Murphy and I also want to extend our gratitude to New Jersey’s fire service members, who have been instrumental in helping residents navigate and stay safe during these challenging times.”

“National Fire Prevention Week’s theme, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen,” and the concept of practicing fire safety in the home may not only save your life but the lives of fire personnel who are coming to assist,” said Division of Fire Safety Director and New Jersey State Fire Marshal Richard Mikutsky. “We have lost a lot of fire members this year as a result of fire and due to COVID-19. We want to take this time to say they will not be forgotten.”

During National Fire Prevention Week and the weeks thereafter, the Division will continue to work closely with large metro fire departments in Jersey City, Newark, Paterson, and other cities to facilitate the distribution of smoke alarms to households in need as part of WABC-TV’s Operation 7: Save a Life program.

“For more than 20 years, we have been associated with Operation 7 Save a Life led by WABC Channel 7 in New York City, Kidde, and a consortium of nonprofit and governmental agencies,” said Mikutsky. “We are happy to be able to share a vital life safety resource with vulnerable populations within our communities.”

The Division is also continuing its long-standing partnership with the New Jersey Fire Protection and Prevention Association (NJFPPA), whose membership includes municipal fire officials and fire inspectors, fire sprinkler industry interests, and Atlantic City Electric, to host the NJFPPA-NJDFS Scholastic Fire Safety Prevention Poster Contest, which kicks off this week. The annual student art competition provides an opportunity for students from across New Jersey to submit posters with their artistic interpretations of the Fire Prevention Week theme to win prizes.

As part of National Fire Prevention Week, the State Fire Marshal also participated in a live Side-by-Side Burn Trailer demonstration at the Morris County Fire Academy on October 1. The demonstration featured a Side-by-Side Burn Trailer equipped with two rooms, each outfitted with similar furniture to show the efficacy of fire sprinklers in the home. The event was hosted by the New Jersey Fire Sprinkler Advisory Board (NJFSAB) in collaboration with Morris County Public Safety Training Academy and Sprinkler Fitters Local 696.

A recording of the live demonstration is available to view at https://www.facebook.com/NFSA.org.

Below is a list of ways communities can actively participate in Fire Prevention Week:

Visit the National Fire Protection Association's (NFPA) social media section on the FPW Toolkit page and use sample social media cards and posts to highlight home fire safety and Fire Prevention Week. Social media cards are sized for Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and available in English, Spanish, and French. Add the #FirePreventionWeek hashtag to all FPW social media posts. Use FPW Out of the Box Ideas to find new ways to reach your community for FPW and throughout the rest of the year. Add your logo to the Cooking Checklist and distribute in partnership with your local food pantries, school lunch programs, and take-out restaurants. Check out the new Activity Book and Sparky stuffy dolls – they make great prizes for your events. Follow and tag @nfpadotorg on Instagram, @SparkyTheFireDog on Facebook and @Sparky_Fire_Dog on Twitter. Follow the Division of Fire Safety and DCA on Social media: Twitter @njfiresafety and @njdca, Facebook @NJDeptofCommunityAffairs, Instagram @nj_dca, and YouTube for Fire Safety prevention hints to share. Be sure to tag DCA in your post.

The Division of Fire Safety serves as the central fire service agency in the State. The Division is responsible for the development and enforcement of the State Uniform Fire Code, as well as engaging the public on community risk reduction strategies, assisting in fire department preparedness and conducting firefighter training programs.

